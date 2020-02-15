Parmesan Soup with Truffle Oil and Dust

Ingredients

Butter (unsalted) 60 g

Coarsely (chopped)2

Parmesan Cheese 200 g

Chicken Stock 1 l

Heavy Cream 2 l

Whole Milk 1 l

Bacon (finely chopped)50 g

Fine Sea Salt as required

Ground Black Pepper (fresh) as required

Shallot (finely chopped) 1 piece

Fresh Chives (chopped) a handful

Truffle Oil as required

Truffle Slices as required

Instructions

Melt the butter in a large pot over low heat. Cook the onions until soft,10 minutes. Add three-quarters of the Parmesan, the chicken stock, cream, and milk, bring to a simmer, and simmer until the ingredients are melted and the soup has thickened slightly, 45 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small sauté pan, cook the bacon until crisp, about 5 minutes. Drain on a paper towel.

Add the remaining Parmesan to the soup and simmer for 10 minutes more. Purée the soup in a blender in batches, then strain through a sieve. Season with salt and pepper. Now give a fine stir with truffle oil and serve hot with truffle slices.

(Courtesy: Chef Veena Arora, The Imperial, New Delhi)