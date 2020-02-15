Parmesan Soup with Truffle Oil and Dust
Ingredients
Butter (unsalted) 60 g
Coarsely (chopped)2
Parmesan Cheese 200 g
Chicken Stock 1 l
Heavy Cream 2 l
Whole Milk 1 l
Bacon (finely chopped)50 g
Fine Sea Salt as required
Ground Black Pepper (fresh) as required
Shallot (finely chopped) 1 piece
Fresh Chives (chopped) a handful
Truffle Oil as required
Truffle Slices as required
Instructions
Melt the butter in a large pot over low heat. Cook the onions until soft,10 minutes. Add three-quarters of the Parmesan, the chicken stock, cream, and milk, bring to a simmer, and simmer until the ingredients are melted and the soup has thickened slightly, 45 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small sauté pan, cook the bacon until crisp, about 5 minutes. Drain on a paper towel.
Add the remaining Parmesan to the soup and simmer for 10 minutes more. Purée the soup in a blender in batches, then strain through a sieve. Season with salt and pepper. Now give a fine stir with truffle oil and serve hot with truffle slices.
(Courtesy: Chef Veena Arora, The Imperial, New Delhi)
