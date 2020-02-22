Mash – sha Baan Thom
Ingredients
Pomfret fillet 200 g
Oil To fry
Garlic 15 g
White Pepper 05 g
Tempura Flour 60 g
Fish Sauce 05 ml
Oyser 05 ml
Corriander 30 g
Method
Dust the pomfret with tempura flour then deep fried till crispy, keep aside. Pour oil into the wok, then add minced garlic, stir till light brown and then add white pepper and both the sauces. Pour it on the fish garnish with coriander.
(Courtesy: Chef Veena Arora, The Imperial New Delhi)
