 Mash – sha Baan Thom

Ingredients

Pomfret fillet 200 g

Oil To fry

Garlic 15 g

White Pepper 05 g

Tempura Flour 60 g

Fish Sauce 05 ml

Oyser 05 ml

Corriander 30 g

Method

Dust the pomfret with tempura flour then deep fried till crispy, keep aside. Pour oil into the wok, then add minced garlic, stir till light brown and then add white pepper and both the sauces. Pour it on the fish garnish with coriander.

(Courtesy: Chef Veena Arora, The Imperial New Delhi)