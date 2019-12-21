Lemon Garlic Chicken with Rice

Ingredients:

Cantanzaro herbs 1 tspn

Supreme shallot salt 1/2 tspn

Mt. Olympus Greek seasoning 1/2 tspn

Garlic powder 1/4 tspn

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs 680 gm

Grapeseed oil 1 tbsp

Minced garlic 2 cloves

Chicken broth, divided 2 cups

Uncooked white rice 1 3/4 cups

Heavy cream 1/4 cup

Small Lemon, juiced 1

Cornstarch 1 tbsp

Preparation:

Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot(R)) and select Saute function. Add oil once the Instant Pot(R) is hot.

Combine cantanzaro herbs, shallot salt, Greek seasoning, and garlic powder in a small bowl. Sprinkle mixture over chicken thighs; sear until chicken can easily come unstuck from the bottom of the pot, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate.

Add minced garlic to Instant Pot(R) and cook for 1 minute. Pour in 1/2 cup chicken broth and scrape off any brown bits off the bottom. Turn off Instant Pot(R). Return chicken thighs to the pot. Add an elevated rack. Combine rice and remaining chicken broth in a small bowl. Set bowl on top of the elevated rack. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 10 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build. Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 15 minutes.

Release remaining pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Remove cooked rice and transfer chicken to a plate. Whisk together cream, lemon juice and cornstarch in a small bowl. Stir into the remaining liquid in the Instant Pot(R) and turn on Saute function. Whisk and simmer until sauce has thickened. Serve chicken thighs with sauce.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com