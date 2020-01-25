KEERAI MASIAL with carrot & coconut rice

Ingredients

Spinach (blanched/chopped) 300 g

Split Green Lentils (moong dal) 50 g

Onion (chopped) 40 g

Clarified Butter 30 ml

Whole Cumin Seeds 5 g

Red Chilly (whole) 3 no

Mustard Seeds 3 g

Curry Leafs 10

Coconut (grated) 30 g

Turmeric Powder 3 g

Ginger (chopped) 8 g

Salt to taste

For carrot and coconut rice

Basmati Rice 1 cup

Vegetable Oil 1 tbsp

Onion (chopped) 1 small

Madras Curry Powder 1

Salt to taste

Dry Red Chile 1

Carrot (grated) 100 g

Coconut (grated) 50 g

Cilantro Sprigs few

Preparation

Boil moog dal till al dente with salt and turmeric. Heat ghee in pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds dry red chilies & wait till it crackles. Now add chopped ginger and garlic and cook till the color turns to light brown color. At this stage add onion and cook till translucent. Now toss al dente moog dal first in the same mixture and then add spinach. Check for seasoning and cook till all the ingredients mix together. Finish with grated coconut and serve hot

For carrot and coconut rice

Cook rice. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium- Cook onion, curry powder, salt, and chilly until onion is softened, about 3 minutes. Add carrots, grated coconut, and little water. Now add rice sauté and sprinkle with cilantro. Take a glass bowl and arrange the two dishes as desired.

(Courtesy: Chef Prem K Pogakula – Executive Chef, The Imperial, New Delhi)