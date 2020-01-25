KEERAI MASIAL with carrot & coconut rice
Ingredients
Spinach (blanched/chopped) 300 g
Split Green Lentils (moong dal) 50 g
Onion (chopped) 40 g
Clarified Butter 30 ml
Whole Cumin Seeds 5 g
Red Chilly (whole) 3 no
Mustard Seeds 3 g
Curry Leafs 10
Coconut (grated) 30 g
Turmeric Powder 3 g
Ginger (chopped) 8 g
Salt to taste
For carrot and coconut rice
Basmati Rice 1 cup
Vegetable Oil 1 tbsp
Onion (chopped) 1 small
Madras Curry Powder 1
Salt to taste
Dry Red Chile 1
Carrot (grated) 100 g
Coconut (grated) 50 g
Cilantro Sprigs few
Preparation
Boil moog dal till al dente with salt and turmeric. Heat ghee in pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds dry red chilies & wait till it crackles. Now add chopped ginger and garlic and cook till the color turns to light brown color. At this stage add onion and cook till translucent. Now toss al dente moog dal first in the same mixture and then add spinach. Check for seasoning and cook till all the ingredients mix together. Finish with grated coconut and serve hot
For carrot and coconut rice
Cook rice. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium- Cook onion, curry powder, salt, and chilly until onion is softened, about 3 minutes. Add carrots, grated coconut, and little water. Now add rice sauté and sprinkle with cilantro. Take a glass bowl and arrange the two dishes as desired.
(Courtesy: Chef Prem K Pogakula – Executive Chef, The Imperial, New Delhi)
