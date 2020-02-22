Kaeng Cherd Noa Mai
Ingredients
Chicken stock 150 ml
Garlic mince 10 g
Prawns 60 g
Fish sauce 05 g
Bamboo shoot 60 ml
Oil 10 ml
Method
Slice the bamboo shoot into long strip. Mince the prawns, then add garlic and fish sauce to it. Now make dumpling and put it in hot boiling water. Once cooked it will float up. Remove and add to the stock
Add bamboo shoot to the stock and garnish with sautéed garlic.
(Courtesy: Chef Veena Arora, The Imperial New Delhi)
