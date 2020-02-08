Grilled Teriyaki Shrimp & Pineapple Skewers

Ingredients

Water 1/3 cup

Soy Sauce 2 tbsp

Brown Sugar 2 tbsp

Honey 1 tsp

Garlic (grated) 1 tsp

Ginger (grated) 1 tsp

Jumbo Shrimp 500 g

Fresh Pineapple ½

Cilantro (minced) 2 tbsp

Toasted Sesame Seeds 1 tbsp

Preparation

Combine water, soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, garlic, and ginger in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until sauce has reduced and thickened slightly, 8 to 10 minutes. Next, preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil grate. Thread shrimp and pineapple alternately onto skewers and place on a platter. Arrange the skewers on the hot grate. Grill 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until shrimp is opaque. and cooked through. Turn grill to low heat and brush sauce on both sides of skewers. Finally, transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with cilantro and sesame seeds.

(www.allrecipes.com)