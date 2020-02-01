GAMBAS AL AJILO

Ingredients

Prawns (16-20) 200 g

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 15 ml

Garlic Slivers 15g

Chilli Flakes 1 tsp

White Wine 180 ml

Salt to taste

Parsley (chopped) 5 g

Lemon Juice 1

Preparation

Heat oil in a pan and follow it by adding chilli flakes and garlic to it. Add prawns and season with salt. Then add white wine to it and leave it on a slow flame to slowly cook along with wine. Once the prawns are cooked, add chopped parsley and lemon juice to it. Serve piping hot along with hard rolls.

(Courtesy: JW Marriott, New Delhi)