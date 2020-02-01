GAMBAS AL AJILO
Ingredients
Prawns (16-20) 200 g
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 15 ml
Garlic Slivers 15g
Chilli Flakes 1 tsp
White Wine 180 ml
Salt to taste
Parsley (chopped) 5 g
Lemon Juice 1
Preparation
Heat oil in a pan and follow it by adding chilli flakes and garlic to it. Add prawns and season with salt. Then add white wine to it and leave it on a slow flame to slowly cook along with wine. Once the prawns are cooked, add chopped parsley and lemon juice to it. Serve piping hot along with hard rolls.
(Courtesy: JW Marriott, New Delhi)
