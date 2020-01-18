Creamy Rice Pudding

Ingredients:

White Rice (uncooked) 3/4 cup

milk (divided) 2 cup

White Sugar 1/3 cup

Salt 1/4 tsp

Egg (beaten) 1

Golden Raisins 2/3 cup

Butter 1 tbsp

Vanilla Extract 1/2 tsp

Preparation:

Bring 1 1/2 cups water to a boil in a saucepan; stir rice into boiling water. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.

In a clean saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups cooked rice, 1 1/2 cups milk, sugar and salt. Cook over medium heat until thick and creamy, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup milk, beaten egg, and raisins; cook 2 minutes more, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in butter and vanilla.

(Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com)