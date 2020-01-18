Creamy Rice Pudding
Ingredients:
White Rice (uncooked) 3/4 cup
milk (divided) 2 cup
White Sugar 1/3 cup
Salt 1/4 tsp
Egg (beaten) 1
Golden Raisins 2/3 cup
Butter 1 tbsp
Vanilla Extract 1/2 tsp
Preparation:
Bring 1 1/2 cups water to a boil in a saucepan; stir rice into boiling water. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.
In a clean saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups cooked rice, 1 1/2 cups milk, sugar and salt. Cook over medium heat until thick and creamy, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup milk, beaten egg, and raisins; cook 2 minutes more, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in butter and vanilla.
(Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
The land of serendipity: Sri Lanka18 Jan 2020 4:11 PM GMT
Taking time for yourself18 Jan 2020 4:09 PM GMT
A healthy dosage18 Jan 2020 4:07 PM GMT
Creamy Rice Pudding18 Jan 2020 3:55 PM GMT
Pork Chops18 Jan 2020 3:42 PM GMT