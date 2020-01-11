Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

Ingredients

Butter 2 tbsp

Green Onion (minced) 2 tbsp

Cooked Crabmeat (finely chopped) 1 cup

Bread Crumbs (dry) 1/2 cup

Monterey Jack Cheese (shredded) 1/4 cup

Egg (beaten) 1

Lemon Juice 1 tsp

Dried Dill Weed 1/2 tsp

Butter (melted) 1/2 cup

Button Mushrooms (fresh) 650 g

Preparation

Preheat oven to 200 degrees C. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a skillet; cook and stir green onion until softened, about 2 minutes. Transfer green onion to a bowl. Stir in crabmeat, bread crumbs, 1/4 cup Monterey Jack cheese, egg, lemon juice, and dill weed until well mixed.

Pour 1/2 cup melted butter in a 9×13-inch baking dish; turn mushroom caps in butter to coat. Fill mushroom caps with the crab mixture and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese. Pour white wine into baking dish. Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted and lightly brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

(Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com)