Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms
Ingredients
Butter 2 tbsp
Green Onion (minced) 2 tbsp
Cooked Crabmeat (finely chopped) 1 cup
Bread Crumbs (dry) 1/2 cup
Monterey Jack Cheese (shredded) 1/4 cup
Egg (beaten) 1
Lemon Juice 1 tsp
Dried Dill Weed 1/2 tsp
Butter (melted) 1/2 cup
Button Mushrooms (fresh) 650 g
Preparation
Preheat oven to 200 degrees C. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a skillet; cook and stir green onion until softened, about 2 minutes. Transfer green onion to a bowl. Stir in crabmeat, bread crumbs, 1/4 cup Monterey Jack cheese, egg, lemon juice, and dill weed until well mixed.
Pour 1/2 cup melted butter in a 9×13-inch baking dish; turn mushroom caps in butter to coat. Fill mushroom caps with the crab mixture and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese. Pour white wine into baking dish. Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted and lightly brown, 15 to 20 minutes.
(Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com)
