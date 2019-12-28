Brie & Cranberry Crostini

Ingredients:

Baguette one whole

Olive Oil as required

Brie 140 g

Red Apples (sliced) 2

Cranberry Sauce ½ cup

Pecans ¼ cup

Preparation:

Heat your oven to 250 degree celsius. Then, slice the baguette and drizzle lightly with olive oil. Place the slices on a baking sheet and toast in the oven for 7-8 minutes until crispy. Slice the brie thinly and place a piece onto each crostini and place into the oven until brie is melted. Finally, remove from the oven and top with sliced apples, cranberry sauce and pecans to serve.

(Courtesy: Shangri-La Hotel)