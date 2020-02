Ingredients

Ripe Bananas 3 whole

Plain Yoghurt 1/3 cup

Rolled Oats 2 cup

Ground Cinnamon 1 tsp

Raisins 1 cup

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Mash the bananas in a large bowl. Add oats, raisins, yoghurt, and cinnamon. Mix well and allow to sit for 15 minutes. Finally, bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 20 minutes.

(www.allrecipes.com)