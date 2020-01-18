Taking time for yourself

How to prepare myself for a break up that is bound to happen soon?



Ravi Sinha, New Delhi

Keep talking to the people who love you. Make sure you maintain a great support network of friends and family. Nothing makes breaking up seem scarier than feeling completely isolated. Try a reality check. It's a cliché but it's true. It's better to be happy alone than miserable with someone else. Take time for yourself. Pursue the things you love and focus on your goals. Just know that this time is for 'me to work on me'. Try volunteering, a new hobby or taking a course.

How to convince my parents about my decision regarding my life partner. We have caste differences. Please advise.

Name withheld

Never pressurise them to agree to your marriage by taking rash decisions or threatening. Convincing parents for inter-caste love marriage is a time-consuming process. But stay calm and convince them because after all, they are your parents. Don't tell them that you'll elope or something like that because it will make you look immature and hurt them. Be firm and tell them that their blessing is as important as your partner and it is not a choice, you need to have both in your life. Give it time and do your best to handle it well with maturity and grit.

I don't like my husband when he is friendly with any other woman in his office. I'm not jealous but uncomfortable. How can I change him?

Trina Ghoshal, Kolkata

It isn't possible to change anyone. Too much pressure will turn him sly and he might continue his traits behind you. I suggest you to let go of the feelings that you go through and learn to trust your partner. Don't restrict his moves but time and again exhibit your emotions.

Don't be pushy but warm. Don't react always. Space and trust will make situations healthy and peaceful. Also, don't try to change anyone, it doesn't work.

I have dealt with many two-faced, unfaithful relationships that I simply do not trust anyone anymore. Is this abnormal?

Rosy, New Delhi

I'm sorry to hear that. Sometimes I feel the same way too. It is indeed hard when all you know is betrayal but trust me, there are quite a few good people out there. You just need to learn how to pick them out of the crowd. I wish you the very best to stay calm, patient and wait for the right time and right one. Faith is the only word that will work for most heart broken ones.

