Living together

My neighbour is harassing me for feeding dogs and other strays. What should I do?

This amounts to criminal intimidation under Section 503 of the Indian Penal Code. It is a fundamental duty of all citizens of India to be compassionate towards animals, according to Article 51g.

First of all, you should gather evidence such as witness statements and voice recordings.

In the second step, you should register an FIR with your local police station. An FIR contains all the necessary details of your complaint. After that, the police will visit your neighbour and locality and investigate in the matter. After the preparation of charge sheet, the matter will go to the magistrate.

What is the proper process of cremating and burying animals?

Home Burial: Many people choose to bury a pet at home as a way of keeping it close.

Cremation: Pets can be cremated either in usual crematories or the ones that are specifically dedicated for pet cremations. During the process, a pet's body is placed in a cremation unit and subjected to high temperatures up to 1400-1800 degrees Fahrenheit. The ashes are then poured in a sealed plastic bag, cardboard box, or tin and finally, returned to the owner. Having received the ashes you may choose to scatter, store, or bury them.

Cemetery Burial: There are very few in India. But you can find out if your district has one and use it.

Serious diseases that can cause excessive hunger in dogs?

Diabetes mellitus is a disease that causes your dog to either have an absolute shortage of insulin (type i), or an incorrect response from the cells to the insulin that is being produced (type ii). Both of these conditions will prevent your dog's muscles and organs from converting glucose to energy, and will result in excessive amounts of glucose in the blood.

Your dog is not properly absorbing the nutrients of his food due to a gastrointestinal problem such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (ibd). This in turn often leads to weight loss and increased appetite.

There are several types of gastrointestinal cancers that can afflict your dog's stomach and intestines with tumors, including adenocarcinoma and leiomyosarcoma.

As your dog gets older he may undergo behavioral or physical problems – such as the diseases already discussed here – which in turn can cause issues such as increased appetite.

