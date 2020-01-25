Err on the side of caution

I'm madly in love with my college professor. I even attend his private tuition just to see him. I want to express myself but feel scared too. Can you suggest how I can do it?



Such 'crushes' are common. If I was you, I would have written a personalised letter and would have sealed it in an envelope, sprayed my most favourite fragrance and handed it over to him in a suitable occasion. This way at least you can feel lighter but as he's your college professor, such an act could bring some amount of negative impact too. Think before you take any emotional step. If you can hold on to your feelings for some more time, hand it over on the last day of your college life. One life, do what you want but 'play safe' girl!

I feel my husband is into a relationship. I did ask him. But he blatantly refused me. I'm not convinced but don't know how to find the truth.

It is quite natural that if your husband is guilty he will not own up. You have two options. One, don't stop asking questions till he tells the truth. Second, hire a private investigation company who would charge you a sum and would hand over the complete day to day schedule of your partner along with relevant photographs and evidences. This will surely throw light into the situation. I suggest, don't linger this shadow of suspicion for too long. Decide and delve to find the solution. Once you have enough proof, face him and sort it out soon. All the best!

I'm 28, female. I don't enjoy physical closeness at all. I have had two partners in my life so far. Is there any problem with me?

Men need a place for having sex, women need a purpose. Female sexuality is complex. Lack of interest in physical closeness can also be triggered by family problems, illness or death, financial or job worries, in-law problems, childcare responsibilities, past history of sexual abuse, fatigue and depression. Women are much more interested in romance and relationship than in casual association. Psychological counseling can play an important part in treating women with such problems.

So, unwind, relax and enjoy 'making love' rather than trying to 'have sex'!

My daughter who is 6 years old gets physically molested by the auto driver that takes her to school. We are very disturbed.

Firstly, stop sending her in that vehicle immediately. If possible, one of the family members take responsibility to drop and pick her up from school for the next couple of weeks. Secondly, report the case to the car pool management and if possible accost that driver directly. Thirdly, in a very easy, simple and friendly manner speak to your daughter and explain her how she should approach such situations in future.

Don't make her feel awkward by referring about this incident in front of others. Kids these days are very matured and sensitive. Such issues should be handled with care and as a parent you have immense responsibility towards a growing girl child. Good luck.

