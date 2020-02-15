Co-existing in harmony

My doctor advises me to give away my dogs because I am pregnant. Is he right?

This was conventional thinking in the 90s. Now all scientists have found that keeping a dog during pregnancy, and after, guarantees that the baby will be healthier and less prone to allergies of any kind, or asthma.

Just train the dog not to jump on you when he is happy to see you. All the immunisations for your dog should be completed well before the pregnancy reaches its final trimester.

For pregnant women, daily walks with your dog will allow you to get some air and stay active. This will reduce the risk of gaining weight and help to avoid complications during the birth. Having a dog during pregnancy will help you to stay positive, to be supported in a different way than by a human.

There are pigeons coming into our balcony and plucking all the leaves of plants. How can I get rid of them?

Pigeons normally eat fruit, seeds and grain seeds. Rarely do they eat tender leaves of ornamental plants and flowers. Their excreta is not poisonous. Nor are they digging for worms. Unless your plants are cabbage, kale and broccoli, they will not be eating them. Why not divert the pigeons by putting seeds on a tray, so that they leave the plants alone altogether. Why do you want to get rid of them. Why not learn to live with them. You may have options about where to live and eat, but birds have none.

Can the smoke from crackers harm animals?

Smoke from crackers harms every living being who breathes. The metallic particles in the smoke emitted by fireworks enter the lungs and pierce through the skin. Birds suffer from wide ranging problems such as shock, smoke inhalation, cracker-related injuries, and displacement. Some of the smaller animals, and birds, fall out of the trees on hearing a loud noise, and are injured. The noise and smoke from the crackers have also been known to affect the circadian rhythms of bats and birds.

What should I do when I find a lost pet?

Call an animal protection group or a ngo. Call the police to inform them about the found pet. They might have missing reports regarding that pet.

Check if the dog is wearing a tag or a collar, call the number and leave a message. Take the dog to a local vet. The owners may have complained there

Make a found poster and place it around the area. Let the pet stay with you until a home is found. Abandoned, lost animals die very easily on the road as they have no idea where to find food.

