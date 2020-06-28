Discomfitng truth

Parul Sharma, a New Delhi based fine-art photographer, captured over 3,000 photographs of Delhi under Lockdown for an upcoming Black and White photo documentary book to be published by Roli Books in August this year.

In December 2019, the city of Florence and the Museo Marino Marini hosted her photographs of Naga Sadhus and Transgenders at the Kumbh Mela in an exhibition titled Mystic India, which generated critical acclaim in both the Italian and Indian press. She is also completing work on a book of photographs of Mumbai's iconic Colaba area due to be published by Roli Books in 2021.