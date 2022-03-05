Uniqueness of the craft

Last week, we covered Tejpatta, Munsiyari Rajma, Chyura Oil and Aipan. In this column, we will cover the copper products of Almora, Bhotia Dann, Thulma and Ringal — all of which received GI in September 2021.

Copper craft of Almora

We will first take up the copper craft of Almora. Once called Tamranagari (copper city), Almora's journey of becoming a hub of traditional copper utensils is replete with folklore and legend. Originally from Rajasthan, the Tamtas (or coppersmiths) were settled in Champawat by the Chand dynasty over six centuries ago. The Tamtas had a special position in the court of the Chand kings on account of their expertise in identifying and testing the quality of copper metal found under the ground. When the Chand kings shifted their capital from Champawat to Almora, the Taamra (Tamta) families were also relocated.

In those days, copper craft was the largest commercial and industrial activity in the Kumaon region. Copper utensils were used in worship and religious events. At present, apart from utensils, they make musical instruments like Ranasingh, Tutri etc. Coins and seals were also made in copper. However, this industry was affected under British rule as they started importing copper from Britain.

The GI tag will give the necessary fillip to this sector. This time, the state government gave kalash (urns) made by artisans here as gifts to chief guests in the Kumbh Mela. Organisations like UHHDC and VoW are also trying their best to promote exhibition-cum-sale of these products.

Bhotia Dann

The next product under discussion is the Bhotia Dann, a hand-woven rug made by Bhotias (which include the Johari Shaukas of Munsiyari, Rungs of Dharchula and the Tolchas and Malchas of Garhwal) — originally a nomadic community that traversed the higher reaches of Garhwal, Kumaon and Tibet. It is said that a 100 years ago, a group of Johari women from Pithoragarh travelled to Tadikhet to learn the technique of carpet weaving on a wooden frame. During winters, this community wanders in the Dhunda region in search of wool to weave these rugs. In the valleys of Niti-Mana, Derma, Byans and Chaudans, the weavers use the Tibetan knotting technique to make Dann (floor and bed coverings) as well as Asanas (small carpets). The frame looms are lighter, which makes it easier for them to be carried outside on a sunny day, and indoors on bitter cold evenings. Typical Dann carpets have Tibetan icons. Till the 1950s, Mana was the last trading outpost on the Indo-Tibetan border in Chamoli, and the Shaukas would exchange their wares with traders from Tibet when the snows melted in summer months. Now that the borders are sealed, the Shaukas use their summers to grow summer crops, rear sheep and weave the Dann — which is in demand from the tourists visiting the village and the neighbouring Badrinath shrine. After having received its GI tag, the UHHDC has started marketing Dann through its outlets as well as online.

Uttarakhand Thulma

Thulma, a very thick woollen handmade blanket, woven by women weavers with hand-spin woollen and cotton threads on traditional throw fly shuttles, were traditionally woven with white wool or uncoloured wool but, with customer's demand, it is also now woven with dyed wool. The blanket is specialised for its fine quality hairy effect and can be used in minus degrees temperature at the upper Himalayan region, giving much warmth in an effective manner. The traditional Thulma is about seven feet long with a width of 5.5 feet, and weighs between 4-6 kg

The base foundation of the blanket weaving is done by cotton thread. Raw material like wool is bought from various parts of Uttarakhand including Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Almora, Uttarkashi and Dharchula, through various sources and traders including Govt-supported agencies and local NGOs, who are involved in the promotion of Thulma blanket. A Thulma survives many generations, at least a hundred years. The women have been traditionally weaving Thulma since generations.

Ringal crafts

Uttarakhand Ringal is a kind of bamboo that is found in abundance in the Garhwal mountain range of Himalayas. Ringal bamboo is considered to be socio-economically and ecologically important as it is a primary source of livelihood for the locals. Ringal weaving is an age-old craft in Uttarakhand for making baskets, bins, mats and other utility items that were intricately woven, yet sturdy to look at.

Artisans use the bark of special species of dwarf-bamboo. Chimonobambusa jaunsarensis and Thamnocalamus Spathiflorus (Dev Ringal) are valued for their elastic nature, natural yellowish colour and erectness, and are used to make puja thalis, roofs and coverings for their grass houses, hookah pipes and walking sticks. Besides utilitarian goods, this resilient, reed-like bamboo is also used as sheeting under tin roofs in many of these villages.

Ringal products are tough, durable and last for at least 20-25 years. These intricately woven products are exquisite and have a multitude of uses. Ringal offers commercial and development opportunities to the local communities living in the hilly terrain of Uttarakhand who need to utilise the summer months to generate income for their families. Unfortunately, Ringal weaving is on the verge of extinction as many of the families prefer to migrate to the cities for better job opportunities. This traditional ancient handicraft is struggling for its survival, and is yet to receive global recognition.

It may also be mentioned that 11 more applications for GI tags from the state are pending with the registry at Chennai. These include Red Rice, Berinag Tea, Gahat, Mandua, Jhangora, Burans Sarbat, Kala Bhatt, Chaulai/Ramdana, Almora Lakhori Chilli, Pahari Toor Dal and Malta Fruit from Gopeshwar belt.

Thus, the GI tag is in great demand in the state and it is certainly adding 'value' to the product, and bringing higher incomes for the producer!

