On an empowering mission

"Bahujana Hitaya, Bahujana Sukhaya" is the principle that has permeated deep into an organization that for 90 years has committed itself to the welfare and happiness of many.



Peerless has gone beyond simply creating wealth for the common man. It has striven to eradicate hunger and malnutrition. From gender equality to ensuring environmental sustainability and conservation of natural resources, and from protection of natural heritage to bringing solace to war widows, Peerless has played an active role in nation building for the last century by contributing to society for the overall development of people at both micro and macro levels. In the course of its evolution as a responsible organization, dissemination of knowledge through formal education and enhancement of vocational skills has undoubtedly taken centre stage in its functioning. By empowering adults through work-oriented courses and by igniting young minds with the fire of learning, Peerless has contributed towards empowering people.

From October 2021, Gadadhar Abhyudaya Prakalpa (GAP) has been striving for holistic development of underprivileged children in the districts of Bankura & Hooghly, West Bengal, through various programmes implemented with financial assistance extended by the Peerless General Finance & Investment (PGFI). GAP nurtures the younger generation so that they can develop as all-rounders ready to enter a brave new future filled with hope and joy, and myriads of challenges as well.

Special care is taken here for the overall growth of children from less developed communities and weaker sections of society. They are taught to read and write, and the little ones are given lessons in science and humanities. To enrich them beyond formal education, GAP helps them to learn music and recitation, and gives them basic training in performing arts such as dancing and dramatics. Most importantly, they are provided nutritious meals, and GAP ensures they get a balanced diet that is clearly reflected in their physical growth and development.

"I like to come to GAP because our teachers teach us with gentleness and understanding. There are four computers here and a lady teaches computers. We have many sports items and we enjoy playing together. Maharaj tells us moral stories which we listen to attentively." said Shibangshu Malik, an enthusiastic student.

The teachers and facilitators who work for GAP are like missionaries who devote themselves to the welfare of the students.

Bidisha Das, a GAP teacher, feels very fortunate to be associated with GAP.

"I am very glad I joined GAP. The children of this project are from financially weaker sections, and so, I hope that this Project will cover more children in the years to come. The GAP project is a blessing for these under–privileged children and will definitely play an important role in creating a bright future for them".

11-year-old Bidisha Santra is from Anantapur Hooghly. Her father works as an agricultural labourer tilling other people's land, and her mother is a housewife. Her brother and grandparents are dependent on her parents. When she was admitted to the GAP Project a few years ago, she was physically challenged and could not even play with other children. A shy and sad child, she was a burden to her family. Her distress touched the monks in GAP and she was admitted for treatment at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan, Kolkata, late in 2021. A surgery was done to help her walk normally and she was discharged in a few days. Today, she is a happy child who can walk almost like any other girl of her age and there is a positive future she can look forward to.

Puja Roy, mother of 9-year-old Shipra Roy, is elated that her daughter is not just learning to read and write and getting nutritious meals but is also learning how to sing and draw from trained teachers.

"We could never have provided our daughter the opportunity to learn so much through extra-curricular activities if she was not in the GAP Project."

Aloke Chakraborty, a GAP teacher, sees significant development in children over time.

"Improvement of health is apparent after having nutritious meals for a few weeks. They are aware that cleanliness is important to stay healthy. Cleaning the campus for a healthy environment has been inculcated in them. They have a growing interest in various activities and have acquired good manners. They have also developed the habit of studying regularly and doing yoga. Getting acquainted with culture is a boon for them."

Medical check-ups are conducted regularly with the help of qualified medical practitioners. GAP also makes sure the children have appropriate clothes and footwear. Socks and school bags are given regularly by GAP so that no child feels deprived by his or her social circumstances.

It is heart-warming to see children, who are like tender buds, blooming to become well-rounded individuals through holistic education. We are thankful to Ramakrishna Mission for their stellar service that is also helping us actualize our dream. A dream that began with our founding fathers who wanted to empower each and every Indian.

