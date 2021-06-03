Live. Laugh. Love. Hope.

'Joy of Life' is the weekly dose of happiness and hope.

A one of a kind interactive show presented by OOPSROOPS and hosted by Roopsha Dasguupta is winning the hearts of the Facebook audience. The Thursday Live show completed 9 months this May and continues to weave positive stories in these otherwise cloudy times. The segment 'Joy of Hope' — with JSW Cement — upholds stories of Covid warriors and survivors. It ensures that the flame of hope burns bright in every heart. Hope does keep dreams alive.

The monthly views of the weekly digital show keep growing proving once again how balanced content on social media glues, entertains and engages the audience. The show comprises various segments on news, entertainment, fitness, shopping and the audience waits for the question of the day which is usually a topical one. The best comments win prizes and surprises. Millennium Post, Senco Gold and Diamonds, RG Cellulars and Pride Group of Hotels remain the partners since its inception last September. Apollo Hospitals and Max Fashion gradually became a part of this journey. "The least we can do now is spread some moments of joy through our little efforts. We at OOPSROOPS aim to collaborate, co-create and connect the virtual dots through stories of positivity, hope and dreams", said the Founder, Roopsha. "During Carmel School days, Thursdays always meant the much loved mid-week holiday and to relive the memories of the carefree days, every Thursday 7 PM is the time when I go live to add a dash of joy for my audience who have now become friends", she further added.

Watch the episodes and participate on https://www.facebook.com/oopsroops/ from the safe corner of your homes.