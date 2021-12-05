A long and arduous battle

December 1 each year has been celebrated as World AIDS Day since its inception in 1988. The day gives us an opportunity to show our support for those who live and fight a battle against HIV. It unites the world against the illness caused by HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) which can lead to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). Forty years since the first AIDS case was reported, HIV still threatens the world.

AIDS treatment has come a long way. Astounding scientific advances have been made, laws have been set in place to protect those living with this disease and people in general have become more accepting and aware, but there is still a long way to go. Despite the advances, HIV diagnosis is still surrounded by a lot of stigma and discrimination.

The theme of World AIDS Day 2021 is 'End inequalities. End AIDS'. Even though better treatment opportunities are available, there are growing inequalities when it comes to access to essential HIV services.

The world is off track from delivering on the shared commitment to end AIDS by 2030. This is because of structural inequalities that obstruct proven solutions to HIV prevention and treatment.

HIV-caused AIDS doesn't only impact the immunity and physical health of individuals but also the mental health. Stressors are broadly related to lack of feeling accepted in society, treatment-related concerns and issues regarding the quality and longevity of life.

Individuals battling against AIDS and living with HIV positive status have impact on their mental health as there are:

⁕ Higher chances of depression: The virus begins to break down your body and spirit. Medication may also induce depression. Lost wages, loss of loved ones and, in general, a sense of despair worsens the depression. Suicide rate is high among the sufferers. A timely psychological intervention and team effort becomes necessary.

⁕ Mood disorders due to medication

⁕ Anxiety-related concerns

⁕ Faster cognitive decline – dementia

⁕ Relationship-related difficulties

⁕ Employment discrimination

Worried well

Many individuals undergo a phenomenon called worried well. They are intensely worried about being infected with HIV, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. After repetitive tests, they keep returning with the renewed conviction that the physician has 'got it wrong' or 'missed something'.

These individuals generally have:

⁕ Past unprotected sex history

⁕ Shared needles/drug use history

⁕ Relationship problems

⁕ Their partners/spouse at risk

⁕ Past history of psychological problems

⁕ Misunderstanding of health education material

⁕ Factitious AIDS

Treating mental health disorders and HIV/AIDS

Make mental health a priority in the treatment of HIV/AIDS. The affected individual needs to be treated not only for the HIV but also the emotional and mental health problems.

⁕ Regular screening for signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety should be performed; support groups that aid in mental and emotional health can also help alleviate some of the stress.

⁕ Psychological support teams can include psychiatrists, counsellor and social workers.

⁕ Group therapy can help connect those with similar issues and make them understand that they are not alone. Support groups for patients and their families are immensely helpful.

World AIDS Day is important because it reminds the public and the government that HIV has not gone away – there is still a vital need to raise money, increase awareness, fight prejudice and improve education around the disease.

