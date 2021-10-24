Turn on the heat

India versus Pakistan has been an emotional theme in sport for several years. Tonight, in Dubai, the two teams will face off once more, to make the ICC World T20 cricket championship a real pot-boiler.

The hype and hoopla created over the last few weeks has been maddening. Yes, it's just a cricket match. But if you are to believe cricket experts, who range from a former cricketer to the street-side pan shop owner and from discerning fans to those who are part of the cacophony on TV channels debates, it has been maddening.

Agreed, India and Pakistan have not been friends for very long and bilateral sporting ties remain suspended for ages. Reasons for it are political as well as security concerns of playing across the border. The infamous instance of the Sri Lanka team bus once being attacked over a decade ago is still fresh in memory. Then you have the added dimension of what is happening in the Kashmir Valley and even Srinagar. The terror role being played by our certainly-not-friendly neighbours has prompted many to scream that this match on Sunday should not be played at all!

Only a fool will agree that India should concede Sunday's T20 tie as a mark of protest. Dealing with an enemy state has various methods, best left to politicians and diplomats. On the field, India vs Pakistan in any sport is a moment to bring out the best in terms of a contest. What is also being ignored by jingoists is India is the host of the ICC World T20, even though the venue is the United Arab Emirates.

Sadly, if one flips through the records, India stands head and shoulder above Pakistan. In 12 matches played in the ICC World Cup (50-over format) and the ICC World T20, India have won all contests. In Dubai, it is time to make it 13-0. That is if you think the mind-games and battle of cricket are like playing video games and not actually competing on the field.

Yes, the Indian team has shown a good feel and energy in warm-up matches the last few days against England and Australia. One cannot rule out the role played by the Indian Premier League as Indian players are looking match-fit. There are still a few glitches and one is not sure if Hardik Pandya will be part of the final 11 as he still has problems while bowling.

The Indian team, with Virat Kohli in command for the T20 format the last time, has plenty of options. Competing against Pakistan is special and both skipper Kohli and outgoing coach Ravi Shastri know winning against them can silence a few critics.

To be sure, the bigger canvas is India does have to win the final this time as Kohli and Shastri have not laid their hands on any ICC Trophy till now. Media hype suggests India is the favourite. Take that with a pinch of salt as in no sport are titles sealed by mere passionate predictions in an age where the use of predictor methods has reached absurd levels.

Till the time India and Pakistan step on the field, in a neutral venue, there will be much more emotional jargon churned out. Be sure, under Babar Azam, Pakistan is a highly motivated side. They do not get to play as much cricket as India but the best of the Tricky Pakis have always raised their level against India.

It is interesting that at a time when one is talking of a subcontinent rivalry in Indian cricket, two other teams which have played good cricket in the past had to really struggle. The International Cricket Council (ICC) tweaked the format a bit this time for the World T20. For the Super 12 stage, eight teams made it as direct qualifiers based on their world rankings.

However, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have had to fight harder in the group stage to make the final cut. Competing against lesser-known teams — on paper — has been challenging. Bangladesh, capable of creating big upsets, made it to the final 12 on Friday night. As for Sri Lanka, they are past prime is a general feeling. Yet, to make a turnaround, it takes just a few good wins and finding the rhythm in the Super 12 stage.

That is what Sri Lanka did in the 1996 ICC 50-over World Cup which was co-hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. There is a big difference between the two formats, 50 overs and T20. It's a bit like the shaving razors. You can use the new age ones without any fear. The old ones with just a single blade could leave you bleeding. The T20 format is like that, razor-sharp and testing, where handling pressure is so crucial.

A good example of how a team evolves is the West Indies. The Calypso Charmers were once the kings of world cricket. The bubble burst and they were knocked off the pedestal. However, their players have taken to the T20 format just as a fish does to water and won the T20 trophy two times. The last time was in 2016.

Back to Indian cricket, these are interesting times. Apart from Kohli and Shastri, you have a war-room head in MS Dhoni, a man who has won India the World T20 title in 2007 and also the 2011 50-over format World Cup. His inputs will be valuable and his tons of experience in man-management, be it with Team India or handling the Chennai Super Kings projects him as a commander with the cunning of Chanakya. His role appears to

be one-off as he is not in the mood to shoulder long-term responsibility.

That load seems certain to fall on the shoulders of Rahul Dravid, nicknamed The Wall. Dravid's name as the new Team India coach is now beyond speculation, even though the name of Anil Kumble was first being floated a month ago.

Dravid has met the BCCI big bosses in Dubai and he will have to go through the formalities of getting appointed formally. There is a process in place, wherein the BCCI has advertised for the chief coach's post and that of the batting coach, fielding coach and support staff. What all changes happen will be viewed with interest, more so as Vikram Rathour seems a favourite as batting coach.

Cricket fans who have followed the career of Dravid will vouch he is a nice guy. Can nice guys become good coaches? In Dravid's case, he has stayed away from television commentary, maintained a low profile all along and done his job efficiently, like a good doctor.

He has worked at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, travelled as a coach with the India A and the Under-19 teams. In fact, he has already felt the pulse of Indian cricket in a new role just that way he did when he batted with technical correctness. It bordered on the precision of being a computer-generated product though everyone knows Dravid is a wonderful human being at heart.

With his batting, leadership skills and even the role played as a wicket-keeper, he perhaps knows everything about the job. Sounds good on paper but the role to be played as India head coach extends far beyond these essential qualifications. He has to be the force behind the team, he has to produce results. He has to man-manage with deftness and handle superstar players in the India side with king-size egos.

The BCCI feels he is the best man for the job. And if someone like BCCI President Sourav Ganguly holds that opinion, you have to respect it. Dravid's persona is a bit like that of the old teacher in school (no reference to age) who would produce brilliant students. This new role, still assuming he finally takes up the coaching job, will be the biggest test. Indian cricket is unforgiving. Those who view it, those who play it, those who run it, each one exerts pressure on coach and captain.

