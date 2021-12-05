Stars in the making

Well before Cyclone Jawad hit the coastline in Odisha, the Indian junior hockey team had created more than a storm in the FIH Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. On Friday, as dark skies and a steady drizzle made conditions tough for both the teams, India lost to Germany 2-4 in the semi-finals.

For hockey lovers watching the action on screen — as spectators were not allowed to enter the stadium throughout the tournament on account of the pandemic — to see a fresh bunch of faces and legs working hard brought joy. The carping critics can crib that India, the defending champions, were not able to defend the title. Truth is, in the last five years, so much has changed.

When India juniors won in 2016, the team comprised a mix of juniors and some senior players. This time was different. Young and energetic juniors took to the big stage, as well as they could, despite the lack of tournament exposure.

For those who feel the juniors should have won against a solid and tough German side, the critical point remains that this team didn't get to play any high-intensity tournament after 2019 in Johor Bahru. They had been in the national camp at SAI Centre, Bengaluru, for long, before coming to Bhubaneswar.

What can be said without an iota of doubt is this young Indian side, led by Vivek Prasad, has the talent, hunger and drive to learn on a quick basis. Perhaps, the best thing about being in a Bio Bubble for over six months in Bengaluru has been getting to learn a lot from the Indian men's senior team which won a historic bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

After an early loss to France in the tournament, the junior side got to terms with pressure, and realised how dealing with the sturdy European teams would not be easy. Physically, the boys are strong and well-versed with the methods of modern hockey. But dealing with pressure and correcting early mistakes was the key.

This is where coach Graham Reid, who had been with the juniors for a considerable period, helped. Additional inputs, particularly those coming from the senior boys proved to be vital. With the senior team also placed in a separate Bio Bubble in Bhubaneswar, as they have to compete in the Asian Champions Trophy later this month in Dhaka, they got to watch the matches of the juniors. Senior team's skipper Manpreet Singh, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, and Harmanpreet Singh played their roles to a nicety as mentors.

They noted down the mistakes the younger players were making and readily pointed out what needed to be done. Perhaps, that was the biggest reason India juniors could take on strong Belgium in the penultimate league match with flourish and guts.

So, what is it about the junior side which makes fans believe there is a talent pool which can be banked on to fill in the gaps left by the retirement of a few seniors? The senior team chosen for the Dhaka tournament will be without penalty corner experts Rupinder Pal Singh and Birender Lakra — both having retired after the Olympics. Takeover by new penalty corner experts won't happen overnight.

If the junior World Cup has offered insights into what's there to see as talents that can be groomed for the future, it is the goalkeepers and penalty corner experts. The goalkeepers — Prashant Chauhan and Pawan — showed there is nothing like the rivalry between them. They are ready to take turns guarding the citadel. If the pattern earlier was to change the goalkeepers after two halves, these two boys have no problem even sharing the work in four quarters.

The two enjoy great camaraderie, help out each other during training sessions and also converse with the defenders for better understanding. Prashant and Pawan also have no ego issues in who starts first in the match. Prashant hails from Uttar Pradesh and Pawan from Uttarakhand. What has helped them learn the tricks of standing under the goalpost is idolising none other than PR Sreejesh, who won the Khel Ratan award two weeks ago.

Sreejesh has been the best goalkeeper India has had in a long time. However, as one who is idolised by Prashant and Pawan, Sreejesh has taken it upon himself to share the tricks he has learnt through sheer experience. India needs successors to Sreejesh in the long run, though, even for the Dhaka tournament, he has been rested. Goalkeeping is a tough job, be it in hockey or football.

A few misses and intense criticism can ruin the goalie's career. Today, Indian hockey is lucky, the stars from Tokyo and before are there to guide the next generation with generosity. Such things were unheard of till a few years ago. One also has to compliment coach Graham Reid for his ability to goad and guide the youngsters. He has been India's best find as a coach. His stint can be distinguished as, in the past, many overseas coaches came and left without delivering results.

The penalty corner conversions, too, are a very important area in modern hockey. For long, India floundered with the penalty corners while European teams would never miss a chance when they got one. Before Reid took over, Jude Felix was handling the junior side. After his departure, Reid has his hands full, though a full-time coach is needed for the juniors.

For this side to be so adroit in penalty corners is like a whiff of fresh air. India has plenty of options. The two most-heard names from the World Cup are Sanjay and Shradanand Tiwari. In addition, Araljeet Hundal and Abhishek Lakra have also caught attention.

Sanjay had done well in the first phase of the tournament. When it came to the crucial match against Belgium, it was Shradanand who became the hero. The boy is from the SAI hostel, Lucknow. He hails from a modest background but has shown passion and a strong work ethic.

These positives from the FIH Junior World Cup offer a welcome augury. Given the workload on players, there is plenty of hockey to be played from now till the 2024 Paris Olympics, for which India has to qualify.

Initially, it appeared that the biggest assignment in 2022 would be the Asian Games in Hangzhou. With Indian hockey having a re-think, the team will also compete in the Commonwealth Games next year in England. This is where Hockey India could mix and match the sides. To send a junior team for the Commonwealth Games would be reckless.

Maybe, things are falling better in place for India, even as the Omicron virus variant scare has rocked the world. Sport and Bio Bubbles have become a trend now. There is no escaping it. Hopefully, the younger players will also realise like the seniors that playing in front of empty stands is going to be a reality for at least another six months.

The bronze medal in Tokyo was a catalyst, and the way the Odisha government keeps supporting hockey is amazing. In 2023, the state will host the senior FIH World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Views expressed are personal