Off to an unflinching start

The romance of tennis on grass is unparalleled. More so, if it happens to be the well-manicured lawns of SW 19, south-west of London, where The Championships will take place from Monday.

For the common man who follows tennis, this event is Wimbledon. However, the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which runs the event, calls it The Championships.

Each Grand Slam has its own flavour. Each Grand Slam produces its own magic. And each Grand Slam produces tennis of a dream kind.

Wimbledon has been The Best, simply because there is not just tennis associated with it but there is aura, romance and a great degree of uncertainty. It is the biggest title among all Grand Slams, though, in recent times, they have come in for massive criticism for banning players from Russia and Ukraine over a bloody war being waged now for four months.

The ban hits a lot of players, with Daniil Medvedev not being permitted to enter Britain making big news. The tennis fraternity has expressed its support for the players who have been left out. It includes King Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. However, the organisers of The Championships have not budged.

They are following the stance taken by Britain as a country, where Russia is seen as the aggressor in the ongoing war. To be sure, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) have been harsh on Wimbledon. They have said there will be no ranking points for the winners this time, due to certain players not being allowed.

Heck, who cares! It is like saying there are no ranking points for the IPL. People not just watch the IPL, they devour it. And for the devout fans of grass court tennis, Wimbledon and the players competing on it in whites is a beautiful sight. The memories which Wimbledon has produced are monumental. The champions who have emerged over the years are champions forever.

This time around, even as the organisers have brought life back into the event, minus the ranking points and some unlucky players missing out, what stands out is the commitment of the hosts. The prize money continues to soar, the excitement is in the air. Romantic relics are back in business, and Serena Williams headlines the list. For someone who has been away from tennis for long, and has been busier with social and commercial events, the return of Serena signals romance. Romance at Wimbledon between the players and the fans and romance in the air in a usual sense.

The diva of tennis, who is trying to beat the odds while dealing with fitness issues, knows she is past prime. But that does not mean she will be a pushover. Between Serena and her elder sister Venus, they have hogged the limelight at The Championships repeatedly, in singles and doubles for over two decades. Venus is in orbit and missing from the draw.

But then, Serena will be the cynosure, even though she gets a place in the singles draw minus a seeding. The first week at Wimbledon is hard, where seeded players often get buried in early rounds. One hopes Serena will be there as long as possible in the draw. She is the true Romantic Relic and her presence adds to the glamour.

At a time when young champions are making waves in the women's section, led by Iga Swiatek, it will be fun to watch Serena also compete as a champion who has ruled Wimbledon. This is what makes Wimbledon as special as the strawberry and cream. And also, as special as fans sipping Champagne and Pimms.

This is the festive period, so to say, where for the tennis lovers to even get entry inside the hallowed precincts of SW 19 is a big deal. There are some who have been coming for years. And there are also some who have been coming for decades.

Wimbledon has grown and it has also changed, in many ways. The Middle Sunday is no longer an off-day and there will be tennis action. That makes it so much nicer for the fans. The weather can change any minute and the combination of sun and rain is unique. It makes it that much harder for the players, as stoppage of play does disturb the concentration.

Amidst all this, when players compete over two weeks and win seven rounds to emerge champions, the rewards are huge. This time around, there is hope and hype as King Rafael Nadal will be there. Grass has not been his best surface but he is the undisputed numero uno, champion par excellence. In 2022, Nadal has been sublime and despite the injuries and age catching up, he has produced tennis of the most classic type.

After winning the Australian Open and the French Open, fans are thirsting for more from the champion. Having beaten Djokovic in the French Open, there could be a rematch at Wimbledon, though only at the semi-final stage, if things go according to script. Djokovic has had a hard year but none can write him off.

Today, the debate is not on winning ranking points to the maximum from Wimbledon, but on who will be in the race for maximum Grand Slam singles titles, in the men's section. Tennis has seen many rivalries. Yet, the ones featuring Nadal, Roger Federer and Djokovic have been mesmerising. Federer is out with injury but the other man from Switzerland, Stan Wawrinka, gets a wild card into the main draw.

Wimbledon sees many different things and innovations each edition. What has always stood out is their trademark perfection in everything they do. This time, too, Wimbledon becomes a huge event with Britain now looking more relaxed after the hard months of the Covid pandemic. At a time when vaccination has become the norm, there are exceptions like Djokovic.

But the very fact that competitive sport is taking place, is very good. The tennis calendar is booming, and for Wimbledon to be on, signals are how the world has fought the virus.

From the Indian point of view, Sania Mirza's farewell year is important. The Super Mom has said this will be her last year. She has done much better than what was expected. In women's doubles, her presence as a seeded player, with Lucie Hradecká as partner, raises hopes.

Call it romance, call it experience, it counts at Wimbledon. As the one who won the girls' doubles title here in 2003, Sania has come a long way. She first shone in singles on the WTA Tour. After a sequence of injuries, she has settled for doubles. Even as Indian tennis struggles to produce champions, that Sania is around, is a testimony to her efforts and perseverance.

She has been a role model in every sense for Indian tennis. Perhaps, the US Open will be her last tournament but her presence at Wimbledon is very special this time. There are many Super Moms who compete in tennis. And Sania has shown that despite the odds of raising a family and bringing up her son, tennis as a passion has been very fruitful for her. She could dig deep into the draw with a bit of luck.

For all those who wonder what it is like to be at Wimbledon, let me tell you, it's like entering a dream world. If Lords is the Mecca of Cricket, the same can be said of Wimbledon. It brings out the best in every form where tennis and fun go together. Not everyone gets to see it live.

Otherwise, when one sees the action on television, Wimbledon has been super special. Grass and tennis are enticing. It is not as fast as before but is quick and chique. Just as players look good in whites, fans who enter the gates of Wimbledon come dressed elegantly.

After all, the players here are called gentlemen and ladies, when the draws are made. Djokovic versus Nadal, that is the theme which will be played out from Monday.

