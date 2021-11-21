Calling the shots

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid began their brand-new partnership for Team India on a positive note, clinching the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0. The final match will be played tonight in Kolkata.

Cricket is non-stop. It has become a sport which is played almost every month around the world. In India, the only period when cricket is not played is during the wet monsoon season. However, given the way the international calendar is scheduled, there is enough for the fans to soak in.

It seems so fresh when the Indian team was humiliated at the ICC World T20 in the desert venues of the United Arab Emirates. After Pakistan and New Zealand hammered India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals, there was dejection and despondency.

Yet, to have a series at home almost immediately after, has seen many changes. In the first place, under the new coach, Dravid — a man of few words always — we have heard his philosophy. He has not talked of different players for different formats but playing the best men and also, at the same time, giving rest to those who need it.

Two matches may be too early to talk of the chemistry between the new coach and skipper Rohit Sharma. Yet, for someone like Sunil Gavaskar, respected for his acumen and observation, to state that the two men will get along well is good news. The relationship between a coach and captain in any team sport is very important. Cricket also needs such a combo as the role of guide/mentor/analyst has increased manifold.

Looking at the two wins against New Zealand which played the shortest format minus skipper Kane Williamson, there are many positives. The biggest is that India were able to forget the miseries of the World Cup and start afresh, literally. The new Ro-Ra jargon, which is used to describe the chemistry between openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, is now part of cricket's lexicon. It is this partnership at the top that clicks so strongly that Indian batting looks solid.

But the bigger changes are the ones that have signalled the depth in Indian cricket. We have replacements in almost all departments. None is talking of Virat Kohli being missed, who had become as important as Sachin Tendulkar when he played and stole the show for India. The changes implemented by Rohit and Dravid were not just cosmetic in nature; from Venkatesh Iyer to Harshal Patel, new men got their chances, though a lot more matches need to be observed before stating that they are going to become permanent figures in the team. Venkatesh was not given a bowl and it needs to be seen if he is to be considered a genuine all-rounder.

To say that all has been positive would be wrong. These two matches were important to reverse the negative energy that had engulfed the team during the World Cup. Yet, such are the demands of modern cricket that the new coach and the captain may not have got more than three days to chat, plan and strategise. It proves when the best professionals work together, they have to show results immediately. That is what the new R and R duo has done for starters.

To be sure, a lot of comparisons are being made between Ravi Shastri and his successor as well as between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. There is no doubt Shastri bonded well with Kohli, and produced results in Test series at home and abroad. The blip, so to say, was not winning an ICC Trophy. Shastri also talked at length after his last day in office and praised the team. That was important, as outgoing coaches have had the habit of being needlessly critical.

Coming to Kohli versus Rohit, both the men are brilliant batsmen and leaders with different styles. Kohli had that swagger and arrogance as captain which many did not like. He was the true West Delhi boy who would pull up his shades and glare and stare. Even if an expletive was being muttered under his breath, it shouldn't have been surprising. Fact remains, you could not have complained about Kohli's behaviour as he was the man in command and responsible for the results. For the record, Kohli now lives in Mumbai.

To say that Rohit is fresh to captaincy would be bizarre. He has handled the leadership job for Mumbai Indians, and also, in Virat's absence, in the shorter formats of international cricket as well. He is more of a soft-spoken, smiling captain. For him, aggression comes not in words but with the bat. Rohit has a lot going for him, and a good beginning with two wins infuses positive energy. Having KL Rahul as his deputy is also good. One can definitely envisage a situation where one of them also possibly asks for rest in the near future as there is so much cricket to be played.

Back to the important point of giving players a break. It is well known that load management is important to ensure that players are not fatigued. Add to it the Bio Bubble stress. Players need to be given time off when they are not fresh mentally. Going by what one has heard from Dravid and Rohit, India is not going to have a well-defined rotation policy like England and Australia. It is certain that rotation policy will not be applied at the cost of matches. Winning is the first priority, and rightly so.

There are a few players like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant who have been playing non-stop cricket. Pant showed his utility and usefulness once again as a finisher. He will be rested for the home Test series against the Kiwis — starting just after the T20 series.

The job of player management is something which will be handled by the coach and captains. If Rohit is in charge of the T20s, there is every possibility he will be given the charge of the ODI team as well, which was mentioned in this column a month ago. It makes sense to have a single captain for the white ball cricket.

The quantum of ICC events scheduled till 2031 is mind-boggling. The sheer number of matches and tournaments is so high; players will have to be preserved and utilised smartly. Rohit himself may need some rest. How that is going to be planned is still uncertain. Afterall, the long-term plans do not have to be made public.

The role of Virat Kohli as Test captain remains important. Even though he will not be available for the first Test, he takes charge in the second Test and then goes on to lead against South Africa. He knows he has to score runs, whatever format he is picked for. Anyone who thinks his shelf-life as a white ball cricketer is over, needs to do a reality check.

In the past, we have seen former Indian captains like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni play under younger captains. Kohli, too, will have to do it. As of today, he has not hinted at quitting the shorter formats where his aggression and record speaks for itself. The two big assignments in 2022 and 2023 — the T20 and ODI World Cup — will need preparation and picking up of the best players. This is where Rahul Dravid may be spending more time as and when he gets it.

For all those who say infuse fresh talent and bring in youngsters, do remember one thing, the seasoned professionals carry with them tons of experience and also know what it is like to handle pressure. Indian cricket has seen a mild transition, and from here onwards, there will be much more to see with an eagle eye. For the record, between now and the next two years, India could see many more players knock on the doors of selection and also get picked.

