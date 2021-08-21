Beginning of the revival

Graham Reid, who coached the Indian men's hockey team to the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, deserves special credit for his

commitment. At a time when everyone was sceptical about how the team would shape up during the COVID-19 pandemic, he continued to impart positivity and belief in the boys.

Having been part of the Australian national side which won a silver medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, Reid has achieved great laurels as a coach. Call him a theoretician or a tactician, Reid, a product of the Australian Institute of Sports used all his coaching experience to instil in the team lead by Manpreet Singh an enormous discipline and a strong work ethic.

In an interview with Millennium Post, the 57-year-old spoke at length about the journey so far. He is not content with what India has achieved, winning a medal at the Olympics after a gap of 41 years. He says the team can achieve more. The last time India won an Olympic medal in hockey was in Moscow, 1980.

How does it feel after returning to India?

I feel very much part of this euphoria in India after returning from Tokyo. I am as happy as the boys in my team are. I am glad I could make my contribution in this revival. This is just a first step as India can achieve more.

Can you describe the mood at the airport after landing in New Delhi?

Only after landing in India, did I get to realise the magnitude of the achievement. The scenes at the airport were unbelievable, I have not seen anything like this at all before in my long career.

Tell us about the last 17 months, to be virtually locked up in the SAI campus in Bengaluru?

It has been a journey against all odds. When the pandemic broke out, there were doubts in everyone's minds. I stressed on positivity and staying together. It has worked.

How hard was it to just go on training in national camps, without too much competitive play and exposure?

I believe the months behind the team and me are one of learning. This was indeed a unique situation to be in. To stay fit and deal with the virus was challenging. As the Indian fans have seen, the boys showed focus, worked hard and took up the challenge well.

Can you tell hockey fans about the mental aspects of the game?

I have always believed India is an extremely resilient country. During the pandemic, as it got tougher and harder, the nation showed its willingness to fight collectively. As for the boys in the side, they were also extremely resilient during this period. The entire system we had worked well and winning a bronze medal is great joy.

Is this the revival of hockey in India, can the team win more?

As much as I love being part of the celebrations in India now, I honestly believe the team has great potential. It can achieve a lot more in the coming years.

How tough was dealing with the heat and humidity in Tokyo?

We got a glimpse of what the conditions were going to be when we went to Tokyo in 2019. Ideally, we would have liked to play in Malaysia before the Olympics because the weather is similar. However, because of the travel restrictions, that was not possible. This team has worked very hard on fitness, stamina and speed. Yes, the conditions in Tokyo were extremely harsh but the team adapted to it.

Hydration, drinking enough fluids and dealing with the humidity, was it all part of the training?

When I look back at the training we put in Bengaluru since the time I took over in 2019, I am satisfied. The players knew they had to be extremely fit and be ready for all tough conditions. Yes, we prepared well for the overall conditions and staying in the bio bubble taught everyone a lot as well.

How different has this campaign been for you?

This was the fifth Olympics in my career. To be in charge of a passionate side and work with them was a pleasure. I would love to continue with this Indian team till the 2024 Paris Olympics if given a chance. Yes, I would like to be part of this momentum.

How big a factor was lack of international match practice?

We could really not have done much about it. I am not the sort of coach who looks for excuses. It would have been nice to play more matches against overseas teams in the FIH Pro League. As a team, we bounced back in Tokyo after the defeat against Australia. There was intent and willingness to play to full potential.

How about practice matches in the camp in Bengaluru?

To have 33 players in the squad and play matches amongst one another was the best way out in the national camp. All those long hours of play and matches helped in getting to know the depth and talent this team has.

Your thoughts on the coming months and path ahead to the Paris Olympics?

As I said, this team deserves a break now. If India has to play in the Asian Champions Trophy in October, then we may have to resume the camp. If not, the team deserves an extended break. Looking at the next year, the Asian Games in China is very important for India as it serves as the continental qualifier. The time between now and Paris 2024 is not much. When you take away one year in the Olympic cycle, that is a lot. You also have the World Cup in 2023 at home. These are indeed exciting times and one has to prepare hard all over again.

Some of the players have been around for a long time. Your thoughts on Sreejesh?

It's not easy to be around for a long time in world hockey. Sreejesh has patience, persistence and skill. He is indeed a special goalkeeper.