An act of insanity

It took less than a week for a legend to become joker from Djoker. Novak Djokovic, the global tennis icon with 20 singles Grand Slam titles against his name, and arguably the strongest player in the world, showed the ugly side of his persona — becoming the most controversial athlete of the day.

Usually, before the start of a Grand Slam, all debates are on who can win and who are most likely to create upsets. Since the time Djokovic landed at the Tullamarine airport in Melbourne and was hauled up by the Australian Border Force, then sent to a dump hotel for detention, he showed he could play well in another court. This time, Djokovic himself did not have to show skills but rich and crooked lawyers found loopholes to get his visa cancellation overturned initially in a court of law — which was finally undone, thankfully.

As the Australian Open begins on Monday, the cloud of uncertainty and the controversy which has engulfed the entire tennis fraternity worldwide exposed the frailties of a system even in Australia. Down Under, as it is known, rules and regulations for a tourist are well defined in Australia. A common man like you and me has to fill a laborious visa application form to enter the country. This is well before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

During the ongoing pandemic, the Aussies made it mandatory that anyone wanting to cross the Australian border had to be double vaccinated and, in some cases, still undergo quarantine. From commercial airline pilots to others who have been to cities in Australia since March 2020, they have faced the harshest quarantine. In fact, when Rohan Bopanna went for the Australian Open a year ago, he was kept in a quarantine hotel with very poor facilities minus no window.

Djokovic, who can literally afford anything, was put up in a dump hotel meant for entrants with illegal visa papers, where the food was supposed to be of poor quality. Yet, the man who is today a leading anti-vaxxer has shown the ugly side of his persona. Not only does he detest vaccination, everything he says today is being doubted.

Rewind to 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had just begun. Those were the dark days when mankind and the medical fraternity were struggling to deal with the virus. Doctors did not know what medicines to administer. In June 2020, Djokovic went on a fun Adria tour (in Belgrade), which was tennis plus fun. He contracted the virus, spread it to many more and was then put in quarantine at home.

Nothing changed for the Serb. He went about his life and tennis with no thought of becoming a role model in his fight against the Coronavirus. 2020 was also the year when Djokovic was thrown out of the US Open for driving the tennis ball into a line umpire. He apologised and then got away.

Today, nobody believes Djokovic the legend. To conceal facts is different from being a serial liar; that is the status he has achieved. For a man who admits to having tested positive for Covid again in mid-December, there was lacunae in his visa form. He blames his agent for it. Ok, agreed.

What about testing positive for less than a month ago, not going under quarantine and then doing a photoshoot with a famous European sports magazine? He exposed so many to the virus — not to forget the kids in Spain where he went to attend a function despite being Covid positive.

'Just a brain fade' is a well-known phrase to describe anything which traumatizes you, Djokovic blames his agents for making false declarations on his visa application form to Australia. Perhaps, Djokovic has always thought he can get away with anything in life. This time, Craig Tiley, the Australian Open director, played along with Djokovic. For the nine-time Australian Open winner to be back was big business which the Australia Open knew best. Fortunately, Novak Djokovic's visa was ultimately cancelled by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke "on health and good order grounds" in the "public interest".

The fact still remains that Australian rules and protocols had reached the verge of being impotent, against one man — Novak Djokovic.

So, does one blame Australia or Djokovic? Does one blame the Australian Open or the ATP, which controls men's tennis. The legend is on the cusp of history, like Rafael Nadal. Both are chasing the 21st Grand Slam title. Djokovic's visa has been cancelled but for his name to figure in the Australian Open draw shows he has used and abused the system Down Under.

The tennis fraternity is aghast, nay astounded, as to how one man can be so recalcitrant. Perhaps, Djokovic has gone beyond that stage and today can be termed as incorrigible. There are millions around the world still resisting the vaccine, as it is said to be a matter of choice. Data says today those unvaccinated are most vulnerable against the Delta, Omicron and other virus strains.

Ideally, Djokovic should have become a role model, taken the jabs and then told the world how important the vaccine is. His latest acts will only serve as a wrong example, exemplifying the worst Covid behaviour. Nobody can peep into Djokovic's head as to why the vaccine hesitancy plagues him. As an Orthodox Christian, he believes in no vaccines. In this day and age when humanity is facing its worst crisis, for someone like Djokovic to have such a radical stand is madness. It will only lead to more people following his philosophy, contracting the virus and possibly succumbing to it. Djokovic may have developed antibodies, and be in a position to afford the best hospitals, but the common man in society may prove to be a sitting duck against the virus.

What has happened in Melbourne will haunt people for a long time. The Australian Open is an institution in itself. It will go on even minus the mavericks (or morons) like Djokovic. There are lessons to be learnt from this gaffe for the Australian Open where the media wanting accreditation had to be double vaccinated. A few more exemptions were given to tennis players. As they had no money to hire crooked lawyers, they were deported.

So, is Djokovic a manipulator of sorts? Yes, he is. He has shown money can do a lot of things which are unethical, just as former business tycoon Vijay Mallya continues to hide in London despite being wanted in India. The difference between the two is Mallya may have taken even the booster dose but Djokovic goes around like a man from another planet who thinks he is inert to the virus.

Last year, when Djokovic was bounced out of the US Open and the Tokyo Olympics, he failed to win the Golden Slam. Was it bad luck or was it karma, Djokovic knows well. For a man who has given an impression of being a vegan and also a Lord Krishna devotee, everything he says and everything he does is viewed with suspicion. Obviously, he did not become so hard overnight. He is mentally tough, no doubt about that. However, if mental toughness is going to make one brazen and become a nuisance in society, he is no longer a role model to be worshiped.

Forget who gets to 21 or 22 Grand Slam titles. Sport goes beyond figures and records. If Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are debated as GOAT (Greatest of All Time), Djokovic does not figure in that list. His behaviour is an abomination and he will soon be hated as much as drug cheat Ben Johnson who tested positive for steroids after the 100m golden dash at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

The Djokovic saga also brings into focus how Australia dealt with the whole episode. The Indian cricket team and Australian cricket team had to be vaccinated as well as go under quarantine and stay in a Bio Bubble. They were not given any such exemptions by the Australian government.

Let's face it, the tennis fraternity will never look at him with the respect he commanded earlier. Be it Melbourne or any other tournament, he will face taunts and social stigma. He may not care about the virus and do stupid things. As an athlete, he has failed in his duty by sending the wrong signal to millions who love(d) him.

Goodbye Djokovic, you are not my champion anymore.

Views expressed are personal