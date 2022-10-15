A billion dreams

Indian cricket has many strange moments. Before the start of the ICC World Cup, one would have thought the focus should be just on the sport. No, what has dominated headlines is elections to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) where Sourav Ganguly has been made the sacrificial lamb.



It is well known, before the start of something big or auspicious, offering the sacrificial lamb has been done, metaphorically. Before the last ICC World T20 was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2021, there was brouhaha over Virat Kohli being told he was not needed as captain in any form. Kohli was hurt and he had his reasons. The manner in which he was booted out of captaincy, lacked sensitivity. It led to a stage where Kohli himself said goodbye to all kinds of leadership, including his IPL franchise team, RCB.

There is a similarity between what Kohli underwent in 2021 and how Dada Ganguly has been left out in the cold this time. The BCCI elections will be held next week, with the nomination process over. Roger Binny will be the new BCCI President, though one is not sure what stopped Ganguly from filing his nomination. At worst, he would have lost. but Generals are not known to run away from the battlefield.

Ganguly has been speaking about how he has served Indian cricket, as a player and Team India captain, led the Cricket Association of Bengal and was also the BCCI President. Nobody is doubting his contribution as a leader on the field. Away from the field, if Ganguly did not understand the nuances of BCCI politics, he was naive. There was speculation he was fancying his chances of making it to the ICC (International Cricket Council) as President. That, too, has been spiked. Dada is now out in the cold.

Maybe now, he will realise how it is when you are all alone. There are few friends out there in the world today when you are down in the dumps. Karma has its own way of hitting back, which Ganguly would have realised. The way he treated Kohli and engineered the exit of coach Ravi Shastri in 2021 cannot be forgotten so easily.

The focus cannot be on Ganguly for long. The ICC World T20 starts today, though what is of interest to Team India fans is the high-voltage contest between India and Pakistan on October 23. You can have any number of contests between these two countries, each one generates an enormous amount of passion and emotion. What's special about it? Well, the very nature of cricket it has produced lights up the stadium, makes fans behave as if they are engaged in war, on social media. This match arrests everything.

India versus Pakistan is just one match. The bigger picture is how well India are prepared for the big-ticket event Down Under. Everyone knows cricket in Australia is indeed exciting. With the size of the stadia and bigger boundaries, and each venue having such a historic perspective, from Melbourne to the SCG, competing in these arenas is special.

Two men who will be aware of the pressure of Himalayan proportions are captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. There was chemistry between Shastri and Kohli. It was intense. It brought out the best from players, resulting in performances. And even when Kohli returned from Australia after one Test in the 2020-2021 series, Shastri and Ajinkya Rahane produced brilliant cricket in the series. At that time, fitness had become such a big issue, getting 11 players on the field for the final Test was a big deal.

This time, before the ICC World T20, there are problems relating to both fitness and form. Jasprit Bumrah is out, with a back stress fracture. Ravindra Jadeja is out, after his knee operation. Till the time of departure for Australia, players were still being added to the unfit list. It included Deepak Chahar. Final fitness tests were conducted and Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been added to the side.

Does all this look scary? Yes, it does. Bumrah's experience will be missed and Jadeja was an all-rounder in the true sense. This journey to Australia definitely looks like a voyage into the unknown. Even the eternal optimist will shudder to think if India can win the trophy this time. India won the T20 title in 2007, when it was least expected, in South Africa under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Since then, the trophy has changed hands, with the West Indies winning it twice. What is still fresh in memory is how Australia won the title in the desert duel in 2021 by beating New Zealand in the final. The knock played by Mitchell Marsh is still fresh in memory, where he scored 77 from 50 balls.

Australia is definitely holding an edge at home. Both history and geography favour the hosts. Their ability to adapt marks them out as special. The Aussies have that extra edge each time they compete as they play hard cricket. They do not whine about playing conditions and so on. They know competing in Australia is a big bonus for them, though the quality of cricket one will get to see from New Zealand, England, Pakistan and West Indies should be top order. The revival of cricket in Sri Lanka in recent times has also been fascinating, proof of it being the recent Asia Cup.

South Africa remains an enigma, as their ability to fire on the big stage is always suspect.

The way things have panned out for Team India is not what the doctor had ordered. If you look at the top, Rohit Sharma knows he has not been among big runs. Compared to cricket pitches in the sub-continent, wickets in Australia will hopefully be livelier. At least, you will not see low bounce and just the dew factor deciding the outcome of matches. Rohit has been the master of white ball cricket. He is well aware of the expectations from him as leading Team India is a hard job.

The yardstick which the BCCI has set is to deliver results in the ICC events. Rohit knows he has to prove himself now and in 2023 when India hosts the ODI World Cup. His fan following is huge but he also knows that the Indian fan is far too emotional. Failures will mean he will be facing fire on social media and every other TV channel. The good part is that former India captain Virat Kohli has managed to play his hard cricket and find form.

Kohli has been trying very hard, and the century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup has changed a lot. He knows he can score and the intent is there. He backs it with fitness, hunger and a strong work ethic. Kohli also knows he could be pushed up the order, if the situation demands. KL Rahul, the deputy, also knows he has to come good. His poor run with the bat has been disappointing.

Perhaps, one man who has been among the runs since the IPL is SKY — Surya Kumar Yadav. If he can adapt and adjust to the wickets in Australia, he will be great to watch. The big question is if he can soak in the pressure and hype that has been created. That will count big time.

Critics have been harsh while analysing Rishabh Pant the wicket-keeper. He did badly in the Asia Cup, though to think he will forever be bad with the bat is wrong. Pant has proved himself several times abroad and his lusty hitting will be needed Down Under if India are to do well. The lack of genuine all-rounders does hurt India, though Hardik Pandya will want to stand up and be counted. The same goes for the man who has rediscovered himself in many ways — Dinesh Karthik.

This Indian team has a mix of youngsters and oldies, so the key will be to perform with consistency. The bowling looks wobbly but then each one of those included at that last minute has the class and ability to deliver. Will R Ashwin play?

Well, this ICC event will bring the men holding leadership roles under intense scrutiny. Good luck skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. You have billions cheering for you. Please deliver.

Views expressed are personal