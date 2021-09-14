Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores after 7 minutes as AC Milan stay perfect

Rome: Seven minutes. That's all that Zlatan Ibrahimovic required after four months out for a left knee injury including surgery before he scored in his first match back Sunday.

Ibrahimovic came off the bench on the hour mark then quickly redirected a cross from Ante Rebic from close range for AC Milan's second goal in a 2-0 victory over Lazio.

The win extended Milan's perfect start and moved the Rossoneri level with Roma and Napoli atop the Serie A standings through three rounds.

Roma beat Sassuolo 2-1 while defending champion Inter Milan dropped its first points in a 2-2 draw at Sampdoria. Napoli beat Juventus on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 next month, missed a chance to play for Sweden at the European Championship when he was injured in May during a win over Juventus.

The goal meant that Ibrahimovic has now scored in 24 different league seasons.

"I'm happy that he came back well," Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.

"He entered the game well.

"Beyond the obvious talent, it's the passion and fire he has inside that keeps him going," Pioli said.

"Seeing the way he trains is a pleasure. His goal is to be the best and that hasn't changed as the years go by."

Rafael Le o opened the scoring for Milan just before the break following a give-and-take with Rebic.

Franck Kessi missed a penalty for Milan in first-half added time when he banged his attempt off the crossbar.

Lazio, which won its opening two games, dropped three points back.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was shown a red card after the final whistle as several players, including Ibrahimovic and Lucas Leiva, got into a shoving match.

Inter Milan made the first misstep of its title defense with a draw at Sampdoria.

The result left the Nerazzurri two points behind the leaders.

With nine goals in its opening three matches, Inter has not had trouble scoring after Romelu Lukaku's departure to Chelsea. But the team missed reliable center back Alessandro Bastoni, who was out with a left thigh injury that he picked up on international duty with Italy. It remains unclear if Bastoni will return in time for Inter's Champions League opener against Real Madrid on Wednesday at the

San Siro.