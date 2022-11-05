Zimbabwe coach motivates players by showing bait of IPL

Melbourne: The days of robbery are over. Now Zimbabwe has become a cornfield. Economic indicators are on the upswing. The cries for a litre of petrol are now a thing of the past. There are separate sanctuaries for tigers, lions, elephants and cheetahs. And there is cricket too. So, if you pay $50, you will go down to Harare airport and enter the country.



David Houghton was invited with this information. Let me introduce a little better. Kapil Dev's historic innings of 175 runs in the 1983 World Cup was the closest he saw.

He was the wicket-keeper for Zimbabwe in that match. We will definitely tell the readers about that innings of Kapil Dev only. But David seemed completely relaxed on the flight from Adelaide to Melbourne on Friday. He said, "India will go to the semi-finals. Looking at the situation, I think Rohit will be more aggressive against us on Sunday. That is the last match of the group. This match would have been more difficult if we had not lost to Bangladesh." Zimbabwe played carelessly against Bangladesh. This is his biggest regret, "I am retired and live in Derbyshire now. I was the coach there. Suddenly a call came from Zimbabwe. I was asked to take the responsibility. I couldn't say no. After all, its my own country. And I see that the country's cricket is in disarray."

Meanwhile, the discussion that is going on about us in the current World Cup is the result of the hard work of the last six months. I will not stay in this position for long. Who will manage my house in Derbyshire? At the same time, Houghton said that he is still in touch with Andy and Grand Flower, Neil Johnson, Henry Olonga. And the way that batch shook the whole world under his coaching, that was his success as a coach. His appearance seems to be the same. A bald held tucked under a hat.

What advice will he give his team during the match against India on Sunday? "Very simple. Don't start a fight. Don't make Virat or Rohit angry. Just put your head down and play your own aggressive game. If India steps into the trap, you are lucky." At the same time, he is also reminding everyone that if they play well on a big stage like the World Cup, they will get a call from the IPL. "The Indian team has some cricketers who have captained in at least five or six franchises. You ought to have the ability to match yourself with the world. But playing mediocre cricket will not attract attention. You have to play outstanding cricket. Only then will you get the attention of Rohit, Rahul or Hardik." By this process of showing greed, David will actually finish his coaching phase quietly.