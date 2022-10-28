Zimbabwe cause massive upset, beat Pak by one run

Perth: Zimbabwe punched above their weight and stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe stifiled the Pakistani batters and picked up wickets at regular intervals to stop their fancied rivals at 129 for eight.

Pakistan-born all-rounder Sikandar Raza turned the match on its head in the middle overs with figures of 3 for 25 from his four overs, which included the wickets of Shan Masood (44), Shahdab Khan (17) and Haider Ali.

Right-arm pacer Brad Evans returned with figures of 2/25, while Blessing Muzarabani (1/18) and Luke Jongwe (1/10) also picked up wickets, to help their side to an incredible win.

It was Pakistan's second defeat in as many matches after the four-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in another thrilling contest.

For Zimbabwe, it was their first win from two matches. The African side had earlier split points with South Africa following a washout.

For the second time in the tournament, star Pakistani openers -- skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan -- failed to provide a good start.

Babar looked tentative before he was squared up by a seaming fuller length delivery from Evans.

An over later, Rizwan played on to the stumps a Muzarabani delivery while trying to cut a ball, which was too close to his body.

Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored a brisk fifty against India, didn't last long either, leaving Pakistan reeling at 36 for three in 7.4 overs.

But Shan Masood held one end up and together with Shadab Khan, shared 52 runs for the fourth wicket to take Pakistan forward.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Raza had other plans, as he brought Zimbabwe back into the contest with three quick wickets, including two in the 14th over.

Raza first initiated a mishit from Shadab as he was holed out at long-off and then sent back Haider Ali for a duck.