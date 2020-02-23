Zidane admits Hazard injury 'doesn't look good' ahead of City test
Madrid: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted that the injury Eden Hazard suffered on Saturday "doesn't look good", four days before their Champions League clash with Manchester City.
Hazard was substituted in the second half of the 1-0 defeat at Levante and was then pictured with an ice pack around the
same right foot he broke in November.
"It doesn't look good," said Zidane. "It can become weak where you've had an injury. It is a blow, let's see. It's sore now but we'll see tomorrow, when we do more tests." The Belgian now appears to be unlikely to face City, whom Madrid play at the Santiago Bernabeu in the last-16 first leg on Wednesday.
Since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea last year, Hazard has endured a stop-start season in Spain. He injured his hamstring the day before Real's opening fixture in August and then broke his foot in November.
Hazard made his first start in almost three months against Celta Vigo last weekend and started again at Levante, with a view to regaining sharpness before the City showdown.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
After 'Howdy Modi', its 'Namaste Trump' as both leaders look...23 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Pro & anti-CAA groups clash in Jafrabad; two metro stations...23 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Passengers from 4 more countries to be screened23 Feb 2020 6:25 PM GMT
Navy's MiG-29K jet crashes, pilot ejects safely23 Feb 2020 6:24 PM GMT
Govt may increase legal age for tobacco consumption23 Feb 2020 6:23 PM GMT