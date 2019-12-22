Younger people will need to step up in few years: Kohli

Cuttack: India captain Virat Kohli has one eye on the ICC T20 World Cup but he is also looking beyond that, saying on Sunday that his team's "younger people" will need to step up in the near future.

Kohli anchored a tricky chase before Shardul Thakur showed nerves of steel to guide India to a series-clinching four-wicket victory over the West Indies in the third ODI here.

Kohli made 85 off 81 balls but no less important was Thakur's six-ball 17, which helped India cross the line with eight balls to spare.

"Having done (chasing successfully) it so many times, you obviously have a bit more calmness and you understand how the dew is playing and all you need is a short partnership. From there the opposition usually crumbles," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

"It was outstanding to see others finishing the game. Honestly when I got out I had a nervous phase, but I looked back at Jaddu and he looked confident. They just changed the game in three overs. Watching from outside is way more difficult."

Jadeja was unbeaten on 39 when the winning runs were scored.