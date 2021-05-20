WTC final: Team India waits for 'Playing Conditions'

New Delhi: What happens if next month's World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand ends in a draw? Or a tie? Or worse, a washout?

The Indian cricket team is eagerly awaiting a response to this and other questions concerning the 'Playing Conditions' for the marquee clash in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to release the 'Playing Conditions' in the "coming days".

"Since this is not another bilateral series Test match, we need to know about the playing conditions. There are three basic pointers that we need to know," a senior BCCI official privy to the Indian team's requirements said on conditions of anonymity.

"What happens in case of a draw, tie or an eventual wash-out without at least one innings of both teams not being completed," he added.

"The ICC will be publishing the Playing Conditions in coming days. We can't put a date but I believe they will send it soon."

Indian team will do quarantine in Southampton during Eng v NZ Test

The Indian team, after reaching London, early next month is expected to leave immediately for Southampton where it will be in quarantine during the England versus New Zealand Test match at the Ageas Bowl.

"Yes, India will be in Southampton only when New Zealand and England play the first of their two Tests. We expect ICC to give an idea of the duration of hard or soft quarantine in the next few days.

"Since it's an ICC event, the final notification needs to come from them," the source said.

The Indian team is hoping to train during its soft quarantine but negotiations are still on with regards to duration of quarantine.

Mumbai-based players will join local bio-bubble on May 2

While the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, bowling coach Bharat Arun on Wednesday arrived in Mumbai on a charter flight from Chennai, Mohammed Siraj, men's team fielding coach R Sridhar, women's Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj will all be boarding from Hyderabad.

However, all those living in Mumbai, Pune and adjoining areas can join the team bubble on May 24 like men's team skipper Virat Kohli, his respective red and white ball deputies Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma, and women's team batter Jemimah Rodrigues.