'Won't call Dhawan-led Indian ODI side 2nd string'

Ranchi: There may be no Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli as India regulars are in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup but the ODI side under Shikhar Dhawan is still world class, said South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj on Saturday. The Indian fringe players are in action in the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa.

"I would not call it a second string Indian side. India have so much talent that they can field four-five proper international sides," Maharaj said on the eve of the second and penultimate ODI here. "Having said that, a lot of the guys have IPL and have international experience. There are world class performers out there."

India trail the series 0-1 after losing the first ODI by nine runs in Lucknow on Thursday. The Temba Bavuma-led visitors had lost the T20I leg of the tour 1-2.

"It's always nice to play well against India. Obviously, you want to prepare yourself. They have a world class batting lineup," Maharaj said.

Tabraiz Shamsi, who was once the No 1 T20I bowler in the world, looked out of sorts in the series opener as he was taken to the cleaners by the Indian batters. He returned with figures of 1/89 from his eight overs.