Women's WC: FIFA slams unacceptable TV deal offers

Auckland: Broadcasters were criticized by FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Saturday for what he called unacceptably low offers for rights to screen the Women's World Cup next year.

Offers of just 1% of the value of men's World Cup rights deals have been rejected, Infantino said, for the tournament that starts in July in Australia and New Zealand.

The men's World Cup has driven FIFA's expected overall income toward

7 billion for the four-year commercial cycle that ends in December after that tournament in Qatar.

"100 times less, even more than 100 times in some occasions, then this is not acceptable," the FIFA leader said at

a news conference ahead of the finals tournament draw.

"I don't want to mention them, but those who are there, they know it."

The time zones in Australia and New Zealand mean many games, especially in the group stage, will be played in the nighttime hours in lucrative markets in Europe and the Americas.

"We are not going to accept this," Infantino said of the broadcast offers, "because we know that the viewing figures for these broadcasters in

some big footballing countries for the men's World Cup or

for the Women's World

Cup are actually very similar meaning their commercial income is very similar for men and

for women" Infantino added further.