Women's T20 WC: Knight hails T20 transformation after ton

Canberra: Heather Knight feels she has walked a mile in T20 cricket after the England skipper rattled off the Women's T20 World Cup's fourth century against Thailand.



"It's really pleasing," said Knight, who put on a tournament-record partnership of 169 with Nat Sciver for the third wicket.

"It's been a while since I've been anywhere near a hundred in T20 cricket, so it's nice to finally do the business in T20.

"I'm really pleased with how my batting's improved in that area, and it's not often I outscore Nat. I'll be on her back in the next few days as it's normally her up the other end outscoring me.

"Trying to score around the ground is something I've really tried to develop. I didn't score around the ground that much today, there was a lot on the leg side and over square leg, but I've worked particularly on my power hitting.

"I've played that role at six or seven where you go in and have to hit the ball hard from ball one.

"Having the spell at that stage in the order has really helped with my power hitting and scoring quickly at the back end."

Knight -- the first England player to score tons in all three formats -- headed to Australia with just one T20 fifty to her name but has now added a stunning 108 not out to two tri-series half-centuries.

The 29-year-old, who surpassed Charlotte Edwards' 80 against Bangladesh in 2014 to make England's highest T20 World Cup score, is revelling as her short-form fortunes has seen an upturn.

Knight came to the crease with England tottering on seven for two, openers Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt both dismissed for ducks, with calls for Tammy Beaumont to return to the top likely to mount.

"I just really like the ground, it's quite skinny, it comes on nicely and you get good value for your shots," said Knight, who has scored over a quarter of her T20I runs in Canberra.

"I'd love to play at Manuka all the time! We've got another game here to hopefully cash in and put in another good performance in this World Cup."

