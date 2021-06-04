With 50 days to go for Olympics, Sindhu bubbling with enthusiasm

New Delhi: It's The Final Countdown. With 50 days to go for the Tokyo Olympics, the excitement is palpable. For some, hosting the Olympics during the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan is fraught with risks.



For the most important people connected with the Olympics, the coming days are not one of the tensions and worries over the virus and its mutant strains but stitching things together for the best shot in Tokyo too.

At an online media interaction on Thursday, facilitated by the Sports Authority of India, 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist and 2019 world champion PV Sindhu was brimming with confidence.

As one, who has continued to train from March 2020 despite the pandemic in Hyderabad and also ventured out for a few months to England, Sindhu looks in good shape -- physically -- and in the right frame of mind.

These days, mental health is a huge issue in sport. It has been amplified by none other than four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka. Osaka, the diva of tennis, spoke on mental health issues in mixed notes through social media before and during the French Open. She said she did not want to attend the mandatory press conferences. In the end, after getting fined $ 15,000 for missing one presser, she walked out of the French Open.

There has been huge support for Osaka, who spoke about her mental health issues for the first time since 2018. From track legend Usain Bolt to Venus Williams, Osaka got support. Yet, the four Grand Slams of tennis got together and made it clear their rules were clear where players had to attend mandatory pressers after winning each round.

To be sure, Sindhu was very appreciative of the media. Unlike Osaka, who felt the media would ask banal wrong questions, Sindhu said she loved the media attention. "I mean each time I have won a medal I have got attention from the media and enjoyed it," said Sindhu. She has never flinched from answering questions. It is altogether a different matter. Sindhu has herself been at the receiving end from the media on few occasions, specially once where a particular media house made allegations on her personal life.

What came out during the media presser on Thursday was how Sindhu is not worried about the negatives. She knows, this Olympics will be very tough. She knows the bio-bubble in Tokyo will be harsh, with daily testing for COVID-19. And she also knows minus spectators cheering, raising the level of her game will not be so easy. "I have played a few tournaments and am now aware how it is going to be. And that is why I have preferred to train at the bigger Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad," said Sindhu.

While asked on her physical training and her actual badminton drills, Sindhu said jocularly, "These last 50 days are very important, no time to experiment with cooking Biryani."

At a time when former All England champion P Gopichand no longer coaches Sindhu, the champion was ready to talk about her present coach with openness. "Well it has been a while since I have been training with Park (Park Tae Sang from South Korea). I have known him from a long time. I mean since we know each other, it is easy," said Sindhu.

She shares a great rapport with Park. "He has been working on my technique. It might take time to learn what he imparts. He is always supporting me and motivating me. He has been coaching me for few tournaments and knows what is going on in my head," said Sindhu.

To be sure, Sindhu is not hassled she has not played many tournaments. At the same time, she is not rejoicing that the field in Tokyo is going to be easier in the absence of Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin, who pulled out because of an injury. Sindhu made it clear the Top 10 who will be competing in the draw are very tough.

Her mantra is simple, take it match by match. Sindhu has slogged hard on fitness and court speed. She last played in the All England championship. But then, in her own words, the pressure at the Olympics is very different.

"I know they are working very hard in Japan to put on a good show," she said. That spoke volumes as she is not afraid of the hard Bio Bubble where everything will be so restricted in Tokyo. "I have played a few tournaments in the Bubble," she added.