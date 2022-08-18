Windies beat N Zealand by 5 wickets in first ODI

Bridgetown (Barbados): Shamarh Brooks scored 79 and shared a 75-run partnership with captain Nicholas Pooran which guided the West Indies to a five-wicket win over top-ranked New Zealand in the series-opening one-day cricket international.

Brooks reached his fourth ODI half century from 58 balls and had faced 91 deliveries when he was out in the 34th over with the West Indies closing on New Zealand's inadequate total of 190.

Jason Holder (13) and Jermaine Blackwood (12) were at the crease when the home team reached its target with 11 overs to spare.

Earlier, Akeal Hossain took 3-28 and Alzarri Joseph returned 3-36 as the West Indies bowled out New Zealand for 190 in 45.2 overs after choosing to bowl in the first of three ODIs at the Kensington Oval.

It was the first time New Zealand has been dismissed in a 50-over match since March 2020. Watching the Kiwis bat I realized it was a bit tough going early for them, Brooks said in a television interview. "I guess credit must go to our bowlers for reducing them to a score of 190.

I was just focused on going out there, getting some partnerships and getting that total off. Rain breaks punctuated the West Indies innings but couldn't disturb the steady momentum set

by Brooks.