Wimbledon: Slam returns to rain; Djokovic wins

Wimbledon (England): Wimbledon returned on Monday after being called off in 2020 because of the pandemic, and so much felt rather familiar at the All England Club, from the rain that disrupted the schedule to the victory for Novak Djokovic.

Much like the delays to competition around the grounds it took about 4 1/2 hours to begin play on the outside courts; more than a dozen matches were postponed entirely Djokovic got off to a slow start in his bid for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title and sixth at Wimbledon.

The defending champion dropped the opening set against Jack Draper, a 19-year-old wild-card entry from England who is ranked 253rd, before eventually showing his best tennis under the Centre Court roof and winning 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 with the help of 25 aces.

Djokovic is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam, after trophies at the Australian Open in February and the French Open two weeks ago. The man he came back to defeat in the final at Roland Garros after dropping the first two sets, No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, quickly was bounced out of the All England Club, losing to 57th-ranked Frances Tiafoe of the United States 6-4 6-4 6-3 in just over two hours at No. 1 Court.

Tiafoe had been 0-11 against opponents ranked in the Top 5. "That guy is special. He's going to do a lot of great things. Win a ton of Grand Slams," Tiafoe said about Tsitsipas, then broke into a wide smile and added: "But not today."