'Will prepare now to win medals at CWG, Asian Games'

New Delhi: Life has been hectic for Saikhom Mirabai Chanu since the day she won silver at the Tokyo Olympics. Having landed in New Delhi on Monday evening, till midnight, she was busy meeting ministers of the Central Government and Sports Authority of India.



After that, even as she was battling jet lag and sleep deprivation, Mirabai was in a mood to talk. "Bahut achcha lag rahaa hai, itna pyaar mil rahaa hai. (I am feeling good, I am getting so much love and attention), " Mirabai told Millennium Post on Tuesday.

After all her engagements in the Capital, the ironwoman flew to Manipur. "I have been missing home badly. From the time I landed in Delhi, I have been thinking about my family and friends at home. I will spend time with them, eat pizzas and take a fortnight long break," she said.

When she landed in Delhi, everyone wanted to see her medal, including Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. He felicitated her at his residence and spoke glowingly about her achievements and sacrifice.

Mirabai is a simple person. When she speaks about eating pizzas (junk food for an athlete), it is not about craving. It is how she has avoided all the rubbish food and focussed on eating right calories. "Once I am done with my short break from the sport, I will again slip into a tight training regimen," she said.

So, is winning the medal like a dream come true?

"For five years, since the Rio Olympics in 2016, I have been slogging. Bahut mehnat kiya," she said.

Having realised one dream, her hunger has grown. No, not for pizzas, but winning more medals for India. "I will have to focus on the Commonwealth Championship in October. I will also prepare myself for winning medals next year at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games," said the diminutive girl.

Her work ethic has been praised by one and all. Most important, she believes in the Guru-Shishya Paramapara and never forgets to mention the role played by her coach Vijay Sharma.

This time, apart from her coach, it has been the physiotherapy programme (rehab and strengthening) in the USA which helped her a lot. "Each day for me at training is hard and focussing on my best. I have been working on the snatch and my goal is to get better," she stressed.

Does she think her winning a medal will motivate more people to take to the sport?

"By Paris Olympics (in 2024), I am sure there will be another four girls who will be competing on the big stage from India in weightlifting. I wish more people take to the sport and I must say in Manipur we have a good sports culture," emphasised Mirabai.

Even though people are anticipating Mirabai will get a lot of cash awards and recognition, she is not thinking about it. It has been about dedication for her since a young age. "My sport is very important, we can win more medals in this. I will treat next year (2021) as also very important. Bahut kuch aur karne hai mujhe (I have to do a lot more)," she said.

Is there anything which surprises her after winning the medal.

"To be honest, I never knew my winning a medal will mean so much for India. It is only after coming home (Delhi and then Manipur), I realise the impact. We athletes have got very good support from the government. And that should see more champions being produced in my sport," concluded Mirabai.