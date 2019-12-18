West Indies win toss, opt to field against India in 2nd ODI
Visakhapatnam: West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.
West India made two changes from their winning squad, bringing in Evin Lewis for Sunil Ambris while Khary Pierre will make his ODI debut replacing Hayden Walsh Jr.
India have dropped Shivam Dube for Shardul Thakur.
West Indies lead the series 1-0.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.
West Indies: Kieron Pollard(c), Shai Hope(wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre.
