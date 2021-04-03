West Indies, Lanka draw 2nd Test to share series

North Sound (Antigua): A century opening partnership between Lahiru Thirimanne and captain Dimuth Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka bat throughout the final day to draw the second test against the West Indies and the two-match series.

Sri Lanka entered the final day on Friday 347 runs behind the West Indies after trailing by 376 when the home team declared its second innings on Thursday at 280-4.

Karunaratne made 75 and Thirimanne 39 in a 101-run opening stand. When they were out, Oshada Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal combined to bat Sri Lanka to 193-2 when stumps were drawn early. Fernando was 66 not out and Chandimal 10 not out in an innings which had lasted 82 minutes.

The West Indies dominated the match, mainly through the efforts of captain Kraigg Brathwaite who made 126 in the first innings his ninth test century and first as captain and 85 in the second.

The hosts scored 354 after being made to bat first and dismissed Sri Lanka for 258 to take a first-innings lead of 96. Brathwaite's assertive declaration came late on the fourth day with the hope the West Indies bowlers might make early inroads into the Sri Lanka top order. But they found Thirimanne and Karunaratne immovable.

The Sri Lanka openers reached 29-0 before stumps on the fourth day and batted through all of the rain-affected first session on Friday to put the tourists on the path to a draw.

By lunch Sri Lanka was 93-0 and Karunaratne and Thirimanne had given the tourists the solid foundation they needed to avoid almost any possibility of defeat. Their chances of chasing down such a substantial fourth-innings target were small; while the pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium was still playing well on the fifth day, it was slow and did not favor fast scoring.

Thirimanne was the first man out with the score at 101 in the 39th over. Karunaratne followed in the 56th over after compiling his first half century of the series.