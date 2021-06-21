West Indies chase 324 to beat South Africa in 2nd Test

Gros Islet (St Lucia): The West Indies' hopes of saving their two-Test series against South Africa rose and fell on the third day of the second Test, subsiding in the face of a dogged half century from Rassie van der Dussen.

Leading by 149 after the first innings, South Africa slumped to 73-7 in the second on Sunday as it struggled against quality fast bowling from Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers.

But van der Dussen made an unbeaten 75 and shared a vital 70-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Kagiso Rabada, who made 40 from 48 balls, to diminish the home team's chances.

South Africa was finally out for 174, building its lead to 323 which may be beyond the reach of the West Indies whose best total of the series so far is 162.

Openers Kraigg Brathwaite (5 not out) and Kieran Powell (9 not out) batted out the last six overs of the day in fading light to guide the West Indies to 15 without loss at stumps when they still trailed by 309.

The task of chasing that total in the fourth innings is difficult on a wearing pitch, especially for a West Indies team whose batsmen have struggled throughout the series. The home side might also be without Roston Chase who has a leg injury.

But Brathwaite will take heart from the memory of the West Indies' successful chase for a similar total against England at Headingley in 2017, when he scored 134 in the fourth innings. Van der Dussen showed Sunday that runs can be scored with application. He batted through more than 40 overs to steady the Proteas' innings.