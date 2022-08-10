We want to create our bench strength: Rohit
New Delhi: With cricket being played round the year, India captain Rohit Sharma feels having a solid bench strength is paramount, and the team is striving to build one with an eye on the future.
Since their shock group-stage elimination in the last T20 World Cup, India have been experimenting with their squads, with injury and workload management also playing a part in it. "We play lot of cricket, so there will be injuries and workload management, so we have to rotate players," Rohit said on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues'.
"But it gives our bench strength to go and play the game, which is why we could try so many other guys who are ready to take that international stage and perform," he added.
"We want to create our bench strength, we want to make sure that India's future is in safe hands. That's the planning that we are trying to have."
Rohit is now gearing up to lead India in the upcoming edition of the T20 showpiece in Australia, but before that, they have the Asia Cup to deal with. He said the objective should be to get better as a team everyday.
