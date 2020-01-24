We didn't put enough pressure on Indian batsmen: Ross Taylor

Auckland: New Zealand's Ross Taylor on Friday lamented that their bowlers didn't put enough pressure on the Indian batsmen in the first T20 International, held at a ground with odd dimensions.

Shreyas Iyer's second T20 half-century powered the visitors to a six-wicket win, completing a stiff chase of 204 with an over to spare.

Taylor said that the hosts were probably 10-15 runs short on a batting beauty at Eden Park, but failed with extras and lack of pressure on the Indian middle order.

"It is hard to tell at Eden Park. In the last three overs India bowled well and we didn't get a big over. We still did get 100 in the last 10 overs to put pressure on them but it's always hard to gauge," Taylor said.

"We bowled well but sometimes have to give credit to how batsmen are. In T20s you have to learn quick and we have to adapt. Our bowlers will have to look at them and at the same time their batsmen are a class line-up all the way through.

"The way we attack them in the next game will be crucial. How we attack them and how we do that on Sunday."

Colin Munro and Kane Williamson scored attacking half centuries before Taylor made his first T20I half-century in six years to propel New Zealand to 203 for five.

The batsman appreciated the base set earlier but said the middle order didn't generate enough momentum in the last few overs.

"A lot of times when you play at Eden Park wind is a factor and you are able to attack from both ends. It was hard to know what a good total is.

They won with an over to spare so we were definitely 10-15 runs short."