WC: Mexico challenged by injuries, tough group

Mexico City: Will this be the year that Mexico finally overcomes the "quinto partido" World Cup curse?

There are a lot of hurdles for El Tri to get there.

Mexico has experienced both lackluster recent performances and a spate of key injuries as the team prepares for the World Cup. And the Mexicans are in a tough group in Qatar.

Mexico has reached the knockout round in each of the last seven World Cups, but it hasn't reached the quarterfinals the "quinto partido," or fifth game.

"We just have to go there with a very strong mindset, with a very strong motivation that we can write the history in Qatar," said Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera, who played for Atletico Madrid before signing with the Houston Dynamo in MLS this year.

Raul Jimenez, who plays as a striker for Wolverhampton, has been dogged by a groin injury.

And Jesus "Tecatito" Corona, who plays for Sevilla, has a fractured fibula that was supposed to keep him out of the World Cup.

Both were missing from two recent California friendlies along with Herrera, Rogelio Funes Mori, Jorge Sanchez and Luis Romo. Mexico defeated Peru 1-0 but fell to Colombia 3-2. El Tri has two more tune-up games against Iraq and Sweden in Spain before heading to Qatar.

Mexico coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino hasn't ruled Jimenez and Corona out, but said they'll be last-minute decisions.

Mexico finished second in CONCACAF qualifying behind Canada and ahead of the the United States but Martino's team scored only four goals in its final five qualifying matches despite having both Jim nez and Corona available.

Following the two California friendlies against Peru and Colombia, El Tri has won only two of its last seven matches.

"From the football perspective, we have to be more effective," Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa said.





"We have done good matches, however we haven't shown that in the score."

INTRIGUING GROUP

El Tri, currently ranked No. 13 in the world, will play in Group C with No. 3 Argentina, No. 26 Poland and No. 51 Saudi Arabia.

Mexico will open against Poland and Robert Lewandowski on Nov. 22. Next up is Lionel Messi and Argentina on Nov. 26 before Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30.

Argentina is widely expected to advance out of the group. The opening match between Poland and Mexico should go a long way in determining the group's other survivor.

HISTORY

Mexico fell 2-0 to Brazil in the round of 16 in Russia, marking the seventh straight time that El Tri has failed to reach the quarterfinals or the fifth game at soccer's premier tournament.