Wasteful India lose 3-4 to NZ, to play Spain in crossover for QF berth
Amstelveen: A wasteful India lost 3-4 to New Zealand in their final Pool B match but still remained in contention for a quarterfinal berth of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup after finishing third in their group here.
New Zealand topped Pool B with seven points ahead of England (4), while India and China finished on two points apiece but progressed on account of a better goal difference.
According to the tournament format, the top four sides from four pools will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the second and third placed teams will feature in the crossovers.
The winner of the crossover matches will grab the remaining four quarterfinal spots.
India will play the second placed team of Pool C, co-hosts Spain, in their crossover match at Terassa on Sunday.
Co-hosts Netherlands, New Zealand, Argentina and Australia have directly qualified for the quarterfinals after topping their respective pools.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Punjab police promotes 101 sub-inspectors8 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Health panel almost ready with rate chart for treatment in pvt...8 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Govt exempts excise duty on ATF for Indian carriers8 July 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Ganguly@50: Seven captains in seven series isn't ideal8 July 2022 7:02 PM GMT
India to tour Australia twice in next FTP cycle8 July 2022 7:01 PM GMT