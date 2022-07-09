Wasteful India lose 3-4 to NZ, to play Spain in crossover for QF berth

Amstelveen: A wasteful India lost 3-4 to New Zealand in their final Pool B match but still remained in contention for a quarterfinal berth of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup after finishing third in their group here.

New Zealand topped Pool B with seven points ahead of England (4), while India and China finished on two points apiece but progressed on account of a better goal difference.

According to the tournament format, the top four sides from four pools will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the second and third placed teams will feature in the crossovers.

The winner of the crossover matches will grab the remaining four quarterfinal spots.

India will play the second placed team of Pool C, co-hosts Spain, in their crossover match at Terassa on Sunday.

Co-hosts Netherlands, New Zealand, Argentina and Australia have directly qualified for the quarterfinals after topping their respective pools.