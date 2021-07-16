Warwickshire skipper Rhodes to lead 'County Select XI' vs India

Durham: Warwickshire captain Willfred Rhodes will lead a 14-member Select County XI in a three-day warm-up game against India at the Riverside Side ground here from July 20-22, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday.

Former England bowler and current Young Lions (A team) head coach Richard Dawson will oversee a "Select County XI to play India at the Emirates Riverside in a three-day match, starting on Tuesday 20 July."

In earlier years, this team was commonly called "Combined Counties" which always had a first-class fixture against the touring countries.

The match will be played behind closed doors with Indian contingent already reporting multiple COVID-19 positive cases including first team keeper Rishabh Pant.

The Select County XI squad also includes recent Test debutant James Bracey and Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed, who made his Test debut against India

in 2016.