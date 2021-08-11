Want to win gold in World C'ship: Neeraj

New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra, the pin-up boy of Indian sport, knows success and stardom are here to stay with him for a long time. From the time the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist landed in New Delhi on Monday, he knows every moment he lives in now is longer "his own."



On Tuesday, during a media interaction arranged by the Athletics Federation of India, Neeraj spoke at length on almost every possible topic. What stood out was his simplicity and willingness to explain every minute detail.

In response to a question asked by Millennium Post on testing for COVID-19 daily in Tokyo and frequent dope tests, Neeraj answered with humour. "Roj thookna padta thaa Corona test ke liye (I had to spit daily for the saliva antigen test), " said Neeraj.

Unlike the RTPCR test in India and other parts of the world, Neeraj said the saliva test every morning at 6 am had become part of the routine. "When I landed in Tokyo from Europe, I struggled with my sleep pattern because of the seven-hour time difference. The first two days were tough. But I still had to wake up early every day for the dope test also," added Neeraj.

There was laughter as he revealed these details, but the 23-year-old boy's body language and mannerisms were that of a rustic Haryanvi from Panipat who is still adjusting to stardom. He has won medals before, he has tasted success before. However, till the time he landed in New Delhi, he did not know he had "arrived."

Having won the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold medals in 2018, to win the Olympics gold as well in his maiden appearance is a big deal. He destroyed the rich field in Tokyo, which had seasoned javelin throwers competing in it, with authority bordering on arrogance.

Yet, when he gave over 30 interviews on Tuesday, he was patient and not throwing tantrums. The boy who has made the world stand up and take notice of his explosive talent has no qualms about speaking in chaste Hindi. His language is that of a simpleton, just like the way he launches the spear.

"Training in Europe was very beneficial for me and I am really thankful to the Government of India, Sports Authority of India, the Athletics Federation of India and all the fans who have been wishing me. I have seen the messages on my social media and feel happy," said Neeraj. At the same time, he has already promised staying away from training will not be for long.

The celebrations are bound to continue, from New Delhi to Panipat and elsewhere for a short while. His parents had also come to the Capital to be with him. "When I go home, I will eat simple food which my mother will cook for me," he says. This is quite different from what silver medallist Mirabai Chanu had to say after winning her medal. She wanted to eat pizza!

Fans are keen to know what Neeraj will do from here onwards. On the face of it, after winning an Olympic medal, one would be tempted to think there is little else left to achieve.

"Next year (2022) is very important for me, again. I have the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games and the World Championship as well. The World Championship will be very tough, and I want to win gold in it. Even the next Olympics (Paris) are just three years away," said Neeraj.

At a time when people want to know every minute detail about Neeraj, he believes in keeping things simple. He has learnt the basics of the sport by starting as a cricketer, then moving to Panchkula for track and field. If coach Uwe Hohn played a huge role in his career till 2018, Neeraj was ready to move to the next level and seek guidance from Klaus Bartonietz.

Under Bartonietz, Neeraj has perfected throwing the javelin, a mixture of art and science. The effort of 87.58 metres in the final in Tokyo is now part of history.

Realising the potential which India has in track and field, the AFI has decided that every year on August 7, each state will organise the javelin throw event. Equipment will be provided to all interested. This could well be a way forward to tap the hidden talent.