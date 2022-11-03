Virat Kohli becomes leading run-getter in T20 WC history

Adelaide: Virat Kohli on Wednesday overtook former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene to become the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.

Kohli, who boasts of an average of more than 80 and a strike rate of over 130 in T20 World Cups, reached the milestone during India's Super 12 match against Bangladesh.

The 33-year-old, playing his fifth T20 World Cup, went past Jayawardene's 1016 runs in the seventh over of the Indian innings.

Kohli has 12 half-centuries to his credit across all editions of the T20 World Cup, including two in the ongoing edition.

He is also the highest run-getter in all T20 internationals ahead of compatriot Rohit Sharma (3811), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3531) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (3239).

Virat Kohli says he was "grinning from ear to ear" when Australia was awarded the hosting rights of the ongoing T20 World Cup as his records Down Under speak volumes. Entering the showpiece with an aim to rediscover his glory days, the Indian batting maestro, who started the campaign with a magnificent 82 against arch-rivals Pakistan, stretched his excellent run with a 44-ball 64 against Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

"As soon as I knew the World Cup was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Kohli top-scored in the rain-curtailed game which ended in a tense, five-run win for India. "Pretty close game, not as close as we would've liked it to be. It was another good day with the bat I guess, was trying to play myself into the innings Needing 151 in 16 overs as per the revised target after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh managed 145 for six in the end.

India, who have six points from four games, will look to beat Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match.